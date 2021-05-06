Students Flock to STEM and Creative Online Activities, Nord Anglia Data Shows

LONDON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education released global figures today showing how its 67,000 students have used online learning to further develop critical skills centred on problem-solving, creativity, well-being and global citizenship.

A record number of students accessed Global Campus, Nord Anglia's online learning platform between September 2020 and April 2021. Nord Anglia's analysis of a sample of 2.8m online learning sessions from over 400 activities shows how students from its 73 schools are engaged in a wide variety of co-curricular activities.

With schools based in North America, Latin America, China, Southeast Asia, Middle-East, India and Europe, Nord Anglia's analysis shows:

1 in 2 (50%) students selected STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Mathematics) activities, making it the most sought-after online activity globally for Nord Anglia's students.

STEM activities were the most popular with students studying in North America and Latin America , and China respectively, closely followed by students studying in South-East Asia , Europe , India and the Middle-East .

and , and respectively, closely followed by students studying in , , and the . Two in five students (43%) were attracted to courses centred on developing creativity, with students studying in North America and Latin America , and South-East Asia engaging most frequently with creative arts activities.

and , and engaging most frequently with creative arts activities. A third of students (34%) opted for global citizenship activities to learn more about sustainable social impact, attracting scores of students across schools in the Americas, China and India .

and . One in four students (24%) engaged in wellbeing courses, which proved the most popular activity among students in China , closely followed by students studying in Southeast Asia and India .

Dr Elise Ecoff, Group Director of Education, Nord Anglia Education, said: "Our study highlights how education technology can be a powerful tool to enhance student learning and drive the development of critical skills from problem solving to creative thinking. It has an especially important role to play in the classroom enabling teachers to bring learning to life.

"For education technology to be truly effective, it needs to be designed with teachers at the heart of the learning experience. This has been one of the biggest factors in seeing online engagement in Global Campus continue to grow, even with the majority of our schools resuming classroom learning."

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education (NAE) is the world's leading premium schools organisation, with 73 schools across 30 countries. Our schools go beyond traditional learning to deliver a high quality, transformational education to 67,000 students from kindergarten through to the end of secondary school. We offer multiple internationally recognised curriculums, including the English Curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, the Swiss Maturité and the US Curriculum, amongst others.

Our global scale enables us to recruit and retain world-leading teachers and to offer our students unforgettable experiences through our partnerships with world-renowned institutions The Juilliard School, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and UNICEF. As part of the NAE family, every student can connect and collaborate on our bespoke Global Campus platform to bring their learning to life beyond the classroom.

Founded in 1972 in the United Kingdom, initially offering learning services such as English-as-a-foreign-language classes, NAE opened its first international school in 1992: the British School Warsaw. In the 2000s, NAE began a strategic focus on premium international schools, with rapid growth in Asia, the Americas, China and across Europe and the Middle East. In July 2019, the company relocated its headquarters from Hong Kong to London.

