Students for Fair Admissions Applauds Rally Organizers for Support of Lawsuit Challenging Harvard University's Admissions Policies
BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, thousands of people rallied in Boston on the eve of a federal trial that challenges the admissions policies of Harvard University. The case is Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard.
Edward Blum, president of Students for Fair Admissions, said, "On behalf of our nearly 23,000 members, I am grateful to the organizers of today's rally for their support of our lawsuit challenging Harvard's discriminatory admissions policies. After nearly four years of litigation, the nation will finally learn how Harvard has unfairly and illegally capped the number of Asian-Americans it will admit."
