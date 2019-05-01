Students Honored Nationally for Talents and Creativity in the Arts

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA is pleased to announce the winners of its 2018-2019 Reflections® student art awards program. The awards honor creative interpretations of the theme "Heroes Around Me" in the areas of special artist, dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography and visual arts.

"Over 300,000 students from across the country and in U.S. schools overseas created original works of art as part of the 2018-2019 Reflections program," said Jim Accomando, president of National PTA. "We applaud all of the students who participated in the program this school year, and we are thrilled to recognize the winners for their talents and creativity."

Seven students from across the country have been honored with the Outstanding Interpretation Award, and nearly 200 students have been recognized with Awards of Excellence and Merit. Following are the students who have been recognized with the Outstanding Interpretation Award:

Riley Franklin

Kingwood Middle School PTA, Texas

Special Artist: "The Teacher Who Changed My Life"

Kelsi Fears

Dekalb School of the Arts PTSA, Ga.

Dance Choreography: "The Hero in the Frame"

Karley Kopacz

Panther Run Elementary PTA, Fla.

Film Production: "Heroes for Change"

Anna Chung

Thomas Jefferson High School PTSA, Va.

Literature: "The Helper"

Jeremiah Nouel

James L. McGuire PTA, RI.

Music Composition: "HERO"

Ally Burrow

Cave Spring Elementary School PTA, Va.

Photography: "My Tiny Champion"

Grey Mobley

Parmalee Elementary PTA, Colo.

Visual Arts: "Helping Paws"

These students will receive an $800 scholarship to further their artistic talents, and their local PTA will be awarded $200 to support arts and culture in their community. Award of Excellence recipients will receive a $200 scholarship. All national award recipients receive a medallion and certificate and will be honored at the 2019 National PTA Convention & Expo, Saturday, June 22 during an awards celebration. All national award recipients also will be honored in a student showcase in January 2020 in Washington, DC.

Each year, the National PTA Reflections program encourages students of all ages to create and submit original works of art in the medium of their choice that reflect on the annual theme. Submissions are reviewed by visual, literary and performing arts experts, and students are recognized for their artistic ingenuity in bringing the theme to life.

"For 50 years, the National PTA Reflections program has helped millions of students explore their thoughts, feelings and ideas; develop artistic literacy; increase their confidence and find a love for learning that helps them succeed in school and in life," said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "National PTA remains committed to the importance of the arts. It is a top priority of our association to ensure all children have access to arts programs and classes."



National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health, and welfare of children and youth.

