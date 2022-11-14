STUDENTS IN TEXAS SET NEW GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™

I AM TEXAS IS LARGEST PUBLISHED BOOK IN THE WORLD AT 7 FEET TALL

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives from the Guinness World Records™ officially decreed I Am Texas "the largest published book in the world" in Houston, Texas. An ode to Texas from the perspective of a child, the seven-foot book captures what the Lone Star State means to 1,000 young Texans in grades 3-12 from more than 80 school districts through short and long stories, poetry, and artwork.

The iWRITE Organization and The Bryan Museum along with The New York Times bestselling author and illustrator team, Brad Meltzer, and Christopher Eliopoulos, creators of the Ordinary People Change the World Series, published I Am Texas with the help of Phillips 66, the official sponsor of its production. The team has dedicated the book to the students, their families, the faculty of Robb Elementary and the Uvalde community at the book signing and Guinness World Record announcement. The record was last set in 2007 in Brazil. Photos can be found here.

"With all that is happening in the world right now, this project and this event reminds all of us of stay focused on our youth," said Melissa Williams Murphy, iWRITE founder and executive director of The Bryan Museum. "We must elevate them and allow them to have pride in themselves, their work, who they are, and where they are from because perception of self matters and will shape our country's future."

The young authors will become part of Meltzer and Eliopoulos's, Ordinary People Change the World series. Editor's Choice, Featured Artists, and Regional Winners received prize money up to $2,000 and a $20,000 scholarship (over 4 years) to Schreiner University. Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation awarded three Texas Schools ($5,000) and fifteen classrooms ($250) book awards for having their students participate in the contest. For a full list of winners including authors, artists, schools, and classrooms click here.

The book's cover was unveiled late last year, showcasing the illustration by Eliopoulos that highlights the diversity of Texas, featuring Texas heroes Barbara Bush and Bessie Coleman, among others.

The "largest book in the world" will be displayed at The Bryan Museum in Galveston to celebrate the story of Texas from our next generation's diverse perspectives after it makes its public debut at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 24th. It will be in residence at the museum Nov. 28 through Jan. 8 followed by a tour of Texas. Tour stops include:

Phillips 66 Headquarters, Houston ( Jan. 9 – 23)

( – 23) Taste of Texas , Houston ( Jan. 24 – March 7 )

, ( – ) Press Conference on the South Steps of the Capitol, Austin ( March 8 at 8 a.m. )

( at ) The Alamo , San Antonio ( March 9 – April)

, ( – April) Schreiner University ( Sept. 4 – Oct. 2 )

( – ) Dallas Historical Society ( Nov. 20 – Dec. 1 )

