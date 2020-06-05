Students Recognized for Top Academic Accomplishments at the 7th Annual Children's Harbor Academic Achievement Awards, Brought to You by the Craig Zinn Automotive Group & Lexus of Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students who call Children's Harbor home were recently recognized during the 7th Annual Children's Harbor Academic Awards, brought to you by the generous support of the Craig Zinn Automotive Group (CZAG) and Lexus of Pembroke Pines.

"As you know, when a child experiences trauma, it significantly impacts their academic performance. It is difficult for our children to do well in school on a 'normal' school year ... much less during a global pandemic! There has never been an end of a school year that deserves more celebration than this one. So, we dug out our pom-poms and our air horns and embarrassed them with our silly cheers as they crossed the stage," said Tiffani Dhooge, President and CEO of Children's Harbor.

The Academic Achievement Awards celebrated students for their exceptional work during the 2019-2020 academic year. The event kicked off with a drive-by Community Car Parade while still maintaining social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and Broward County. The Parade was organized and led by the leadership team at the Craig Zinn Automotive Group, who were joined by employees, customers, and community members who came out to show support for the students and their amazinn accomplishments. Following the Parade, students walked on stage in a ceremonial cap-and-gown procession, where they each received a Completion Award. The students were surprised to learn that they were also receiving a unique gift basket filled with goodies that included a $25 gift card, all compliments of CZAG and Lexus of Pembroke Pines.

"Our goal in supporting the 7th Annual Children's Harbor Awards is to encourage educational attainment and academic achievement. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we must continue supporting organizations like Children's Harbor who are dedicated to keeping children safe and provide the educational stability students need to succeed," said Craig Zinn, founder and CEO at the Craig Zinn Automotive Group.

To learn more about Children's Harbor, please visit childrensharbor.org.

About Children's Harbor

Established in 1996, Children's Harbor is a nationally accredited nonprofit agency with a mission to provide a safe harbor and support to at-risk children, youth, and families - keeping brothers and sisters together, strengthening families, and rebuilding lives. Children's Harbor provides nurturing, family group homes for 24 siblings and seven pregnant/parenting teens in the foster care system on our beautiful eight-acre campus in Pembroke Pines. These loving homes allow brothers and sisters and teen mothers and their babies to stay together during a turbulent time in their young lives. Children's Harbor also helps prevent child abuse through our Family Strengthening Program. Each year, 200 families across Broward County receive in-home counseling to improve parenting and communication skills.

Media Contact

Rixys Alfonso | [email protected]

7th Annual Children's Harbor Academic Awards, brought to you by the generous support of the Craig Zinn Automotive Group (CZAG) and Lexus of Pembroke Pines

