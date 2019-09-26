Students, researchers, and future-ready global leaders are at the core of McGill University's $2-billion fundraising campaign

Campaign will mobilize thousands of alumni and donors around the world in support of McGill's mission of teaching, research and service to society

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - McGill University today unveiled a $2-billion fundraising campaign designed to propel McGill into its third century by boosting resources for financial aid and scholarships, equipping students with the skills they need to become "future-ready" global leaders, and supporting research and innovation in some of the most pressing societal challenges.

Made by McGill: the Campaign for Our Third Century is the most ambitious fundraising drive in McGill's history. It comes as the University prepares to mark its 200th anniversary in 2021.