Students take on climate crisis in global Youth Climate Action Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a thousand high school students from around the world will gather virtually this weekend for the Youth Climate Action Summit. The event is organized by teens on The Tech Interactive's Student Board and will feature talks and interactive sessions from scientists, technology innovators, National Geographic Explorers, policymakers and artists. The weekend is meant to empower youth to take action in the climate crisis.

"The time to act on climate change is now. I hope everyone who attends leaves with a better understanding of how multifaceted the issues are and feeling like they have the tools necessary to build a more inclusive and sustainable future for all," said student board member Julia Biswas, a senior at The Harker School.

Students from all 50 states and from countries around the globe including Nigeria, India, Japan, UAE, South Korea, Germany, and more have registered. Speakers include Monterey Bay Aquarium's Executive Director Julie Packard, Eric Schulz of Memphis Meats, youth climate activist Daze Aghaji, Santa Clara University engineering professor Laura Doyle, plus several National Geographic Explorers. Students will explore deforestation, ice melt, clean energy, climate injustice, sustainable food and biodiversity.

"We are inspired by the passion and dedication of these young innovators to take action on one of the most pressing problems of our time," said Katrina Stevens, President and CEO of The Tech. "We know impressive things can happen when you equip young people with the knowledge and resources to creatively solve problems."

The summit is part of the Tech for Global Good program and is made possible with support from Applied Materials, Marimo Berk, Cisco, Intel, Mozilla, the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, NetApp, and Judy and Erica Swanson. A full schedule can be found here.

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better. thetech.org

