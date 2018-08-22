Students Unveil New Tool to Help The World Learn to Code

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- What began as a project in a Georgia Tech Online Computer Science class on using technology as a teaching tool is now helping users around the globe learn to code by creating whimsical animations.

Screenshot of the tool, showing a drawing of a rainbow frog being edited

The tool, known as Code Shrew, is the brainchild of Ludwik Trammer and Jamie Nunez. It uses a popular programming language called Python combined with drawing and animation capabilities to teach coding in a way that feels like doodling. Written code is reflected immediately on the screen, allowing users to make mental connections between what they type and how it changes their drawings.

"That immediacy really reinforces the tool's teaching capabilities," says Nunez, who created the lessons on Code Shrew. "People learn by creating something, and immediate feedback allows users to instantly realize what their code is doing, and how they can tweak that code for better results. The lessons are structured to capitalize on that and let users solve problems creatively."

The students published the project as a web site, which then got popular on Reddit. Now, coders of various skill levels across the globe use the site to express themselves creatively and learn more about how to code.

"People are using it for concepts that are far more complex than anything we initially anticipated," says Trammer. "It's very exciting to see, and it validates why we released our work for free. This is learning by creating and sharing, which is what we wanted to accomplish."

And their grade? "We got an A," Trammer says, smiling.

Both Ludwik Trammer and Jamie Nunez are available for internet video interviews. To schedule an interview, contact Ludwik Trammer at 200514@email4pr.com. Trammer and Nunez urge anyone interested in trying Code Shrew (including members of the media) to go to https://shrew.app.

About Code Shrew:

Code Shrew is an educational platform that allows users to learn to program by creating simple drawings and animations. Originally created as a classroom project, the platform has now been released globally and is available for anyone who wants to learn how to code for free at https://shrew.app

Contact: Jamie Nunez



Email: 200514@email4pr.com



Phone: 971-337-0743

SOURCE Code Shrew

Related Links

https://shrew.app

