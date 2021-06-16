Students Write Over 2 Million Lines of JavaScript - with Blackbird Code

PORTLAND, Ore., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird, bridging the gap in middle-school CS curriculum, today announced Blackbird student and teacher achievements for the past year. Blackbird students have written over 2 million lines of JavaScript, completed nearly 150,000 lessons and logged over 10,000 hours with Blackbird's code education platform. Created to bridge the gap between elementary game-based curriculum and high school advanced computer science, Blackbird was built from the ground-up to enable students and teachers to learn real-world coding skills, in an intelligent and encouraging educational environment.

"We're honored and excited to see Blackbird students truly learn to code with one of the most commonly used programming languages – Javascript," said Ness Blackbird, cofounder of Blackbird. "We built Blackbird, and the only educational version of a real-world programming language, to address the gap in coding curriculum to bridge the curriculum gap between elementary school game-based lessons and high-schools' challenging CS curriculum."

Examples of the games and animations students have created with Blackbird:

Finale, a Space Shooter

Tether System

A Canvas Painting Animation

Used by schools and coding academies throughout the United States, Blackbird was built to address the middle school gap in coding education – in a fun and engaging platform that can be administered by non-technical and technically trained teachers, instructors, and parents. Blackbird's curriculum guides students through coding lessons aligned with standards identified in the Next Generation Science Standards and Common Core State Standards for Math and English – as well as the Computer Science Teachers Association Computer Science standards. Blackbird's integrated LMS enables instructors to easily track student progress, review code and make direct comments.

Blackbird Education Platform:

Utilizes the first educational version of Javascript

Addresses the "Middle School Gap" in Computer Science education

Students use skills to build games, animations and more

Aligned to Common Core, Next Generation Science and CSTA Learning Standards

Teaches JavaScript through game and animation creation

Can be administered by all instructors and parents – regardless of technical expertise

Integrated Learning Management System (LMS)

Certified Pedagogical Quality

Simple, affordable pricing structure, includes full, expert support

Pricing and Availability:

The Blackbird education platform is now open for students, parents and instructors. Blackbird begins with a free, foundational section with additional advanced lessons available through a simple and affordable pricing structure that includes full support and professional development. For more information, visit Blackbird on the web at https://www.BlackbirdCode.com.

