Studio Center and The Design Network Bring Dream Resorts to Homeowners' Backyards in New Series

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. and JAMESTOWN, N.C., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Center and The Design Network are excited to announce their new spring series where Virginia designers Bryan and Kevin Ramsey create luxury makeovers in everyday outdoor spaces. 'Backyard Staycation' will launch on TDN today.

On vacation we see the perfect outdoor living space and dream of bringing the luxury environments home with us. In each episode of Backyard Staycation, the Ramsey brothers make dreams come true uncovering their client's aspirational destination and transforming their backyard into their ideal escape with innovative designs and the highest quality furniture.

Bryan Ramsey is well known on the east coast for his stunning landscape designs, heading up the Virginia landscape design firm, Bryan Ramsey Design. The firm's work has been recognized in several magazine publications. The combination of Bryan's design eye and horticulture expertise with the manpower and install lead of Kevin, delivers beautiful results for their clients.

Despite identical appearances, the brothers have opposite personalities which adds some drama and fun along the way. Kevin explained Bryan's artistic mind often clashes with his own mechanical mind, but their differing perspectives yield the best results. "I think that's why we're so successful at what we do," said Kevin." We have the best of both worlds."

"Backyard Staycation" is being produced for The Design Network by Studio Center Entertainment. William Prettyman and Katlyn Wilson are Executive Producers.

About TDN

The Design Network is the fastest growing broadband TV network all about HOME. TDN is your ultimate resource for home improvement ideas and interior inspiration. Entertaining series give you access to the latest home fashions and design trends and the stories that bring it all home. Design pros like Genevieve Gorder and Thom Filicia, along with personalities you love like Leah Ashley and Carson Kressley expose interior tips, tricks, and the drama behind the designs. It's home, revealed.

The network is free for viewers and is streaming on www.thedesignnetwork.com, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, YouTube, Amazon Prime TV, Facebook Watch, Android TV and native iOS and Android apps.

About Studio Center

Studio Center is a 50-year-old, nationally acclaimed and award-winning firm specializing in content creation, distribution and measurement. The Studio Center brand is renowned for its high-end work and unmatched customer service. Studio Center has seven distinct and successful divisions: Video, Audio, Talent, Web Design and Development, Media Strategy and Fulfillment, The Studio Center Network, Studio Center Entertainment. The company's work consists of, but is not limited to, radio and TV commercials, training videos, sound design, voice overs, media buys, 2D & 3D motion graphics, animation, websites, web videos, and foreign translations. Studio Center is a privately owned company that operates in five different locations, headquartered in Virginia Beach (two locations) with hubs in Washington, DC, New York City, and Richmond. www.studiocenter.com

