Studio Chateau Introduces New Tools For Virtual Interior Design Appointments

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Chateau is the national leader when it comes to software that assists homeowners when personalizing their new home. As Zoom and Face Time continue as the preferred way of doing business, Studio Chateau remains steadfast in providing the tools needed to design spaces that homeowners desire.

How does Studio Chateau assist designers during virtual appointments? This technology allows designers the ability to design in real time with a virtual room designer so that clients can see the options they've chosen as it's dropped into their actual space. Online catalogs, surface diagrams and flooring estimators are also paired with the system along with DocuSign capabilities.

"We are constantly improving the Studio Chateau software so that we can remain competitive and deliver the features that our clients require," stated Carolyn Little, President of Studio Chateau. "We have to be nimble and evolve as the needs of our customers shift so we can continue to be of service to our marketplace."

Studio Chateau is an Internet-based options selection program designed to ease the process of selecting home upgrades for design professionals, homebuilders and homebuyers. The program also includes: a visual, lot-specific options catalog for each community, drag and drop placement diagrams for each floorplan, construction cut-off date notification and management, purchase order generation and subcontractor notification, flooring entry and installation date management, accounting management and customer service follow-up and survey.

The creation of this innovative program stems from the 35-year history of parent company Chateau Interiors, a full-service interior design center focused on meeting the needs of the builder options program.

As the housing industry continues to excel at a rapid pace in these unprecedented times, clients have seized the opportunity to pair Studio Chateau with their builder options program. This technology offers a web-based program that improves communications during the new home purchase coupled with the interior options selection process. The system connects the homebuyer, sales, design center, purchasing, accounting, construction, trade partners, subcontractors and escrow by providing them all with accurate real-time information.

For more information, visit online at www.studiochateau.com or call Vice President of Client Services Lynn Ellis at (619) 916-7959.

