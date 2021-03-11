Studio Chateau Partners With Southwestern Interiors

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Chateau welcomes award-winning Southwestern Interiors as their newest design center partner. By adding virtual design services to their portfolio, this further elevates their services to provide a more seamless experience to their customer.

Located in North Texas, Southwestern Interiors is inspired by helping families feel at home. Their design professionals are committed to client satisfaction during the option selection process combined with an efficient design studio experience. Recognized by The Nationals in 2017 as a Silver Award honoree for Best Design Center, Southwestern Interiors continues in the top of their field.

"As we expand into the Texas market, we are excited to create the online showroom for Southwestern Interiors," stated Carolyn Little, President of Studio Chateau. "As we continue to evolve our technology and capabilities, it is important that our customers are leaders in their respective industries with our added partnership."

Studio Chateau offers many tools to assist design centers during virtual or in person appointments. The latest technology allows designers to design in real time with a virtual room designer so that clients can see the options they've chosen as it's dropped into their actual space. Online catalogs, surface diagrams and flooring estimators are also paired with the system along with DocuSign capabilities.

Studio Chateau is a cloud-based options selection program designed to ease the process of selecting home upgrades for design professionals, homebuilders and homebuyers. The program also includes: a visual, lot-specific options catalog for each community, drag and drop placement diagrams for each floorplan, construction cut-off date notification and management, purchase order generation and subcontractor notification, flooring entry and installation date management, accounting management and customer service follow-up and survey.

As the housing industry continues to excel at a rapid pace in these unprecedented times, clients have seized the opportunity to pair Studio Chateau with their builder options program. This technology offers a web-based program that improves communications during the new home purchase coupled with the interior options selection process. The system connects the homebuyer, sales, design center, purchasing, accounting, construction, trade partners, subcontractors and escrow by providing them all with accurate real-time information.

For more information, visit online at www.studiochateau.com or call Vice President of Client Services Lynn Ellis at (619) 916-7959.

