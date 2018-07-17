Studio Movie Grill Expands its Movies + Meals Program with Paramount Pictures' Instant Family

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Movie Grill is proud to announce that Paramount Pictures has generously offered multiple screenings of Instant Family (in theatres 11/15/18), as part of SMG Access Movies + Meals. In June, in keeping with its mission to open hearts and minds, one story at a time, SMG AccessTM, launched nationwide the only theater loyalty program focused on positively impacting underserved local community members. Through their purchases, along with rewards, loyal SMG guests are able to assist SMG in offering movies and meals to local non-profits and community members with the hope of harnessing the power of movies to inspire and change lives. Since the program's inception, multiple studios have joined the movement and we will exceed 10,000 Movies + Meals in the program's first 6-months.

"SMG is thrilled to announce that Paramount Pictures has joined us in offering special screenings of Instant Family starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne in support of our Movies + Meals program and specifically to non-profits serving adoptive and foster families in our communities. The comedy has such a wonderful heartwarming and positive message about fostering and adoption based on the true story of its director/writer Sean Anders and we feel certain it has the power to move and impact families considering adoption," said Lynne McQuaker, SMG's Senior Director of Outreach.

Said Patricia Gonzalez, Paramount's SVP of In-Theatre marketing, "We are excited to support SMG's efforts by offering Instant Family screenings to local non-profits and to join SMG guests in supporting purposeful outreach and a loyalty program designed to give back to local community members through Movies + Meals."

Studio Movie Grill (SMG) is the leader of the in-theater dining concept operating 314 screens in 30 locations nationwide. For the past 20 years, committed to making a difference in the communities it serves, SMG has contributed millions of dollars as part of its expansive outreach program. SMG's legacy programs include Special Needs Screenings, its Chefs for Children program and annual Opening Hearts & Minds Award, which strive to help families and acknowledge local heroes. SMG AccessTM further differentiates Studio Movie Grill and allows loyal guests to actively participate in helping support its mission. Going to the movies has never been more meaningful and loyal guests can join SMG on its mission to impact a million lives.

More information can be found at https://www.studiomoviegrill.com/

About Studio Movie Grill

Established in 2000, Studio Movie Grill ("SMG") modernized the traditional movie-going experience by combining first-run movies with full-service, in-theater dining. SMG has swiftly grown to 30 locations in 9 states with further expansion planned. SMG was named to Inc. Magazine's List of "Fastest Growing Private Companies" two years in a row, placed 12th in Box Office Magazine's Giants of the Industry in 2018 with key films grossing as high as #4 in North America. For additional information, visit studiomoviegrill.com.

About Paramount Pictures Corporation

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom, a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, Paramount Players, MTV Films, and Nickelodeon Movies. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Media Distribution, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

SOURCE Studio Movie Grill

