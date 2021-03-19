Studio Shed Redefines Backyard Structures with Marvin Windows

Homeowners are looking for high-performing, top-of-the-line designs for their backyard sanctuaries during the pandemic. Tweet this

During the pandemic, Studio Shed has seen an 150% increase in sales, particularly for its backyard home office designs and ADU models. Available in numerous sizes and with complete customization through an innovative 3D online design center, Studio Shed's modular system and DIY kit installation process positions the company as the leader in the ADU space.

"When designing projects and indoor spaces, we are inspired by the way people work and live and look to improve connections with the outdoors by capturing abundant natural light through our windows and doors," said Christine Marvin, vice president of design at Marvin. "Like us, Studio Shed is creating well-designed spaces for the shifting needs of how people want to live, work, and foster new kinds of connection."

Marvin windows are Zone Certified and UV resistant, providing superior protection built to withstand harsh conditions. Each shed is created with recycled materials and high-efficiency glass engineered to create minimal waste. Dimensional lumber used is FSC-certified and all unused metal in the fabrication of the windows is recycled.

"While exceptional product quality and versatility is key when looking at reputable companies as partners," Nova said, "we also look at the companies themselves. It's important for us to align ourselves with like-minded, socially-conscious companies, and Marvin is a natural fit for us on both fronts. It's also always our preference to buy American-made and -sourced products, and Marvin's simplified options allow us to do just that with a product offering that can fit the durability needs of our customers from coast to coast."

The Marvin announcement comes on the heels of Studio Shed's partnership with Acorn Finance last month, offering customers a simplified payments option to review lending offers online. The company plans to announce additional collaborations throughout the year.

ABOUT STUDIO SHED

Studio Shed provides smart, flexible, and space-conscious structures that have the potential to transform the way people live, work and play. Several different models are available to customize online in hundreds of ways and can be ordered, delivered and installed without the disruptions caused by a typical remodel. For more information, please visit www.studioshed.com .

ABOUT MARVIN

Marvin is a fourth-generation family-owned and -operated business, headquartered in Warroad, Minnesota, with more than 6,000 employees across 16 cities in North America. The Marvin portfolio of products for builders, architects and homeowners is designed to provide exceptional solutions for any project with a focus on creating better ways of living. Marvin products are distributed nationally through a network of independent dealers and are also exported internationally. Visit www.Marvin.com to learn more.

SOURCE Studio Shed