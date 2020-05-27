Study: 59% of Marketers Wasting Time on Content Marketing Related Tasks

MUNICH, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the crisis, providing personalized, relevant content to customers across the globe has proven essential. In many ways, it is content marketing's moment.

However, as marketing budgets quickly shift out of events and other channels, it is creating even greater challenges for businesses looking to stay in close contact with their customers.

These growing pains were glaringly apparent in "The State of Universal Content Management 2020" report conducted by London Research. It polled 700 global brand marketers, business professionals and their agencies. The findings reveal that, even before the crisis, content marketers were raising red flags. Specifically:

More than half (53%) of respondents say they waste too much time trying to find content assets that may or may not exist.

that may or may not exist. This has an impact on morale as nearly 9-in-10 marketers say marketing should be about the freedom to create and implement game-changing ideas , instead of getting bogged down in administrative tasks.

, instead of getting bogged down in administrative tasks. 59% of respondents waste considerable time and money on content-related tasks.

on content-related tasks. 63% of businesses say they do not have a centralized content management hub , making it difficult to pivot quickly.

, making it difficult to pivot quickly. 68% of businesses, and 87% of agencies, say they are unable to integrate digital and print workflows for the best possible customer experience.

The report identifies five key actions for organizations looking to make the pivot:

Creating a Single Source of Truth. Work to centralize content governance and management through one integrated hub. Banishing Silos. Don't manage content per channel. Content is often handled by separate teams and separate systems in separate regions—for print, social and the Web. This destroys agility and creates danger. Picking a Mandatory Approach. Should content be handled globally or locally? Whatever the decision is, the plan must be clear, KPIs established and measurement in place. Auditing the Admin Tasks. Administrative tasks create bottlenecks and a resource drain if not assessed and managed. Integrating Your Tech Stack. Companies with an integrated central content hub are three-and-a-half times more likely than mainstream companies to strongly agree that they are 'consistently meeting or exceeding their communication goals.' That's why it's almost shocking to see how few companies have aligned their content management software with related technologies (e.g. CRM, DAM, PIM, MRM.)

"Content creation and distribution has quickly become a mature market, but the management of content still lingers in an awkward, immature phase," said Mathias Wurth, Chief Marketing Officer, censhare. "Not being synched up from message-to-message and region-to-region only creates doubt and lack of trust in a businesses' products and services. Making the necessary changes will relieve a great deal of the burden in the short-term and set businesses up for success for the long-term."

To read the full study, please click here.

About censhare

censhare is a leading, global Universal Content Management platform. censhare's platform centralizes and automates all content and processes to give their customers the freedom to create engaging content and customer experiences across all channels. Founded in 2001, censhare now has 350+ global clients including Jaguar Land Rover, Christie's, Dyson, Hearst, McDonald's and Lufthansa. censhare is based in Munich, Germany with offices in U.S., U.K., European Nordics, France, Switzerland and India. For more information, visit censhare.com.

Contact:

Kenneth Hein

3 Source Communications for censhare

e: [email protected]

SOURCE censhare

Related Links

https://www.censhare.com

