Study and Editorial on Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) Published in The Journal of Investigative Medicine (JIM)

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The December issue of The Journal of Investigative Medicine (JIM), the journal of the American Federation for Medical Research (AFMR), is publishing both a study and editorial on the important topic of Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS).

The research is entitled Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome: Definition, Pathophysiology, Clinical Spectrum, Insights into Acute and Long-Term Management.

The Study: Although cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS) was first reported more than 15 years ago, it still remains an unfamiliar clinical entity among physicians worldwide. With the legalization of marijuana in many states, CHS will become an increasingly prevalent clinical entity, so educating about CHS is an important goal, particularly for emergency department physicians who generally first encounter these patients.

Authors: Mahesh Gajendran MD, Joshua Sifuentes, MD, Mohammad Bashashati, MD and Richard McCallum, MD of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, El Paso.

The editorial, Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome: The Conundrum Is Here to Stay , is authored by Ron Schey, MD, University of Florida Health, Jacksonville.

Other December highlights include:

Review: Advances in the management of atrial fibrillation with a special focus on nonpharmacological approaches to prevent thromboembolism: A review of current recommendations.

Authors: Harsha S. Nagarajarao, MD, Richard McCallum , MD, Chandra Prakash Ojha , MD, Adriana Camila Mares , MD and Ahmed Ibrahim , MD of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso; Malini Riddle , MD of Paul L. Foster School of Medicine, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso; Timir Kumar Paul , MD of East Tennessee State University ; Vineet Gupta , MD of University of California San Diego ; David Alan Baran , MD of Sentara Healthcare; Bharat Ved Prakash, MD of Texas Tech University Health University Health Sciences Center El Paso, Transmountain Campus; Amogh Misra , MD of The University of Texas at Austin ; Moeen Abedin , MD and Venkatachalam Mulukutla , MD of University Medical Center of El Paso ; Archana Kedar , MD of University of Louisville School of Medicine.

Faculty Development & Education: Academic Collaborations with Industry — Lessons for the Future.

Authors: S. Sethu K. Reddy , MD of Central Michigan University College of Medicine, Mount Pleasant ; Shing Chao , MD of College of Medicine, Central Michigan University , Saginaw .

About the Journal of Investigative Medicine: The Journal of Investigative Medicine (JIM) is the official publication of the American Federation for Medical Research. The journal is peer-reviewed and publishes high-quality original articles and reviews in the areas of basic, clinical, and translational medical research.

About the American Federation for Medical Research: The American Federation for Medical Research (AFMR) is an international, multidisciplinary association of scientists engaged in all areas of biomedical and patient-oriented research — from the laboratory to translational to clinical. It works to foster the development of future generations of clinical scientists and investigators through its own initiatives, as well as encouraging public, private, and governmental investment in the development of these individuals.

