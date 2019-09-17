Study Finds Immunosuppressive Therapy Increases Risk of Cardiovascular Incident

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abcentra, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company that addresses unmet needs in inflammation, today announced its contribution to a 2019 study published in the American Heart Association Journals. The study found that, in those with high-cholesterol and major histocompatibility complex class II (MHCII) cells, treating atherosclerosis with immunotherapy may increase cardiovascular risk, demonstrating the immune nature of atherosclerosis. The study, Lack of Ability to Present Antigens on Major Histocompatibility Complex Class II Molecules Aggravates Atherosclerosis in ApoE−/− Mice, was featured as an editorial in the May edition of AHA Journals.

Atherosclerosis is inflammation caused by a build-up of low-density, oxidized lipoprotein (oxLDL) in the artery. Immune responses are determined by how the antigens within the plaque are presented to T cells. For those with MHCII, the antigen presented resulted in increased inflammation; therefore, immunosuppressive therapy could potentially increase cardiovascular risk.

The study was conducted by renowned researchers, including Jan Nilsson, MD, PhD., presently head of the Scientific Advisory Board at Abcentra. Nilsson currently holds positions at the Clinical Research Center at Lund University, Lund University Hospital, Swedish Research Council, Malmö University Hospital Clinical Trial Unit, the Swedish Heart and Lung Foundation, and is a member of the editorial boards for atherosclerosis, thrombosis and vascular biology.

Abcentra is leveraging cutting-edge science to develop a portfolio of novel antibody therapeutics for serious inflammatory diseases where new treatments are critically needed, including accelerated atherosclerosis, psoriasis and aortic valve stenosis. Inflammation is a primary driver behind many fatal and life-threatening diseases. By targeting inflammation, Abcentra seeks to alleviate symptoms and treat underlying disease, creating a fuller life for patients. While currently no therapy is approved to prevent atherosclerotic progression in such patients, studies — including this editorial — demonstrate that an anti-inflammatory approach can prevent plaque progression.

"Understanding the impact that immunosuppressive therapy options have on patients, as well as the benefits of an anti-inflammatory approach, is essential to ensuring treatment of a widening therapeutic population," said Bert Liang, Chief Executive Officer, Abcentra. "Studies, such as this affirm our belief that through targeting oxLDL we can bring new, safer and more effective treatment options to patients with inflammatory diseases."

