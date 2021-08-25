Study finds patients with breast cancer benefit from an innovative 4R care plan with detailed list of care and visual timeline

Patients with breast cancer benefit from an innovative 4R care plan with detailed list of care and visual timeline Tweet this

The model was evaluated at ten cancer centers across the U.S., five were safety-net institutions treating uninsured and underinsured patients. The patient reported benefits were similar or greater at safety-net centers than non-safety-net centers. More patients at safety-net centers found the care sequence plans useful, and more patients reported better understanding of the care plan and better ability to help manage their care than in non-safety-net centers.

According to the lead author, Julia Trosman, PhD, "Care sequence plans may help address disparities through increased use of guideline indicated supportive and social care while incorporating chronic disease care in the plan during cancer treatment."

The 4R Oncology model was invented by the Center for Business Models in Healthcare, a care delivery and care quality innovator, and further developed in collaboration with the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University. 4R stands for Right information and Right Care for the Right Patient at the Right time. Under this model, patients diagnosed with cancer receive care sequence plans at diagnosis and at transitions in their care.

References:

Trosman et al, Evaluation of the Novel 4R Oncology Care Planning Model in Breast Cancer: Impact on Patient Self-Management and Care Delivery in Safety-Net and Non-Safety-Net Centers. JCO Oncol Pract, 2021 Aug;17(8):e1202-e1214. doi: 10.1200/OP.21.00161. https://bit.ly/3lXkH1n

SOURCE Center for Business Models in Healthcare

