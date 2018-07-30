Study Finds Student Debt Crisis Is Hitting These 10 States the Hardest

To find out where the impact of student loan debt is greatest, GOBankingRates looked at data from the Institute for College Access and Success's 12th Annual Student Debt Report. For each state, GOBankingRates broke down student loan debt by the percentage of graduates with debt and the average amount each student owed. GOBankingRates then compiled a list of U.S. states with the highest average student loan debt, and highest percentage of students carrying debt.

See the full rankings and more details on methodology here.

Top 5 U.S. States With Student Loan Debt

1. New Hampshire

Average student loan debt: $36,367

Percent of graduates with debt: 74 percent

2. Pennsylvania

Average Student Loan Debt: $35,759

Percent of Graduates with Debt: 68 percent

3. Connecticut

Average Student Loan Debt: $35,494

Percent of Graduates with Debt: 60 percent

4. Delaware

Average Student Loan Debt: $33,838

Percent of Graduates with Debt: 63 percent

5. Massachusetts

Average Student Loan Debt: $31,563

Percent of Graduates with Debt: 60 percent

Additional Insights

1. Although New Hampshire has the highest rate of student loan debt in the U.S., the state is tied with North Dakota for the second-lowest unemployment rate in America.

2. According to a separate GOBankingRates study, women on average owe $2,740 more than men upon graduation, and carry nearly two-thirds of the nation's outstanding student loan debt.

3. Utah has the lowest average student debt in the U.S., at $19,975. The state also boasts the lowest percentage of graduates in debt, at 43 percent.

