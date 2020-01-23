Study Finds SureFlex® Steerable Guiding Sheath has Greater Contact Force Stability for Radiofrequency Ablations

The retrospective study, entitled Choice of Steerable Sheath Impacts Contact Force Stability During Pulmonary Vein Isolation , was conducted by Drs. Dipak Shah, Cardiologist, and Evan Hiner, Cardiology Fellow, at Ascension Providence Hospital. It was presented at the AF Symposium 2020 poster presentation on January 23.

"Consistent contact force from a steerable sheath is essential to delivering effective ablations," said Dr. Shah. "In evaluating the contact force of two commonly used steerable sheaths, the SureFlex Steerable Guiding Sheath and the Agilis™ NxT Steerable Introducer, we found a higher ratio of efficient ablation lesions suggested by a greater stability in contact force with the SureFlex sheath."

The SureFlex sheath was engineered to provide reliable performance through superior curve retention and consistent sheath tip contact force. The device also features an advanced sheath-to-dilator design for controlled crossing of the septum, and intuitive and high-precision steering.

"When designing the SureFlex sheath, we worked to understand and address the needs and pain points of physicians in regard to steerable sheaths. We are pleased to see the results of this study demonstrate the SureFlex sheath's ability to deliver reliable procedural performance," said Robert Harrison, Director of Research & Development, Cardiology at Baylis Medical.

