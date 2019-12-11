Study: Gig Economy is Impacting Hiring and Staffing Practices, Says Majority of HR Professionals

"As the workplace landscape evolves, screening methods and technologies are continuing to advance and innovate. This whitepaper underscores the need—across many sectors—for effective, accurate, and compliant background checks," said David Bloom, General Manager, Gig Economy at Sterling. "A comprehensive screening program shapes workplace culture by helping create great environments for workers, partners, and customers."



Among the study's findings:

GIG ECONOMY IMPACT: 64% of respondents say the gig economy is impacting their hiring and staffing practices, with the screening of contingent workers raising a variety of concerns, including confusion about laws and regulations.

"With the growing gig economy, identity fraud issues, and changing drug laws, the modern HR team must be informed, resourceful, and forward-thinking. Among the tools available that maximize safety and minimize risk are continuous monitoring, social media checks, and biometrics scanning," stated Debbie McGrath, Chief Instigator and CEO of HR.com.

The full 32-page report—which includes additional data and analysis, as well as key takeaways for organizations seeking suggestions in the areas covered—can be viewed at https://offers.sterlingcheck.com/hiring-trends-in-the-age-of-the-gig-economy.

Methodology

The "Hiring Trends in the Age of the Gig Economy, Identity Fraud, and Social Media" survey ran during August and September 2019. Sterling and HR.com gathered 317 usable complete and partial responses primarily from HR professionals in virtually every industry vertical. Respondents were primarily from the U.S. The participants represent a broad cross-section of employers by number of employees, ranging from small businesses with fewer than 50 employees to enterprises with 20,000+ employees.

About Sterling

Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—offers a foundation of trust and safety that spans across industries, professions, and borders. Our technology-powered services help organizations create great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With office locations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 100 million searches annually. Visit Sterling online at sterlingcheck.com .



About HR.com and the HR Research Institute

HR.com's HR Research Institute helps HR departments keep their finger on the pulse of HR. HR.com is committed to creating inspired and informed workforces by maximizing the potential of HR professionals around the world. Over 1.75 million HR professionals rely on HR.com as a trusted industry resource for education, career development, research and compliance. Visit www.hr.com/featuredresearch to download free research and maximize HR potential.

