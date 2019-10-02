Study Hotels' Next Move -- The Study at Johns Hopkins

The plan for adaptive reuse will completely transform the existing Blackstone Apartments on the corner of 33 rd and North Charles Streets. The 115-room hotel will feature reconfigured, deluxe room accommodations and new inspired public spaces filled with an abundance of natural light. Located at the main gate of Johns Hopkins University's Homewood Campus, and as part of the revitalized Charles Village corridor, guests will feel immersed in both campus life and the surrounding community, able to enjoy all that Johns Hopkins University and Baltimore have to offer the moment they leave the hotel.

As with all Study Hotels, The Study at Johns Hopkins will be designed to encourage social interaction, reflection, and rejuvenation. The hotel will embody the academic spirit and personality of the campus through the unique design of signature Study units and suites, as well as approximately 2,500 square feet of conference space. A regionally inspired restaurant/bar with its own entrance will make a perfect addition to the dynamic Homewood Campus and add liveliness to the neighborhood.

"Johns Hopkins is in perfect alignment with our selective growth strategy and offers us an amazing opportunity to become an integral part of their culture. I couldn't think of a more perfect location for our newest property. We are proud to have The Study at Johns Hopkins join our growing family alongside The Study at Yale, The Study at University City, and The Study at University of Chicago," said Paul McGowan, President & Founder of Hospitality 3 and Study Hotels.

"The community surrounding the university's main campus has needed more hotel space for many years to accommodate visitors from around the world," says Mitch Bonanno, JHU's Chief Real Estate Officer. "Study Hotels, which has created beautiful, welcoming spaces at other universities, offered an exciting plan for a hotel that will serve the needs of the university community and add to the vibrancy of the Charles Village Retail District. We are excited to welcome The Study at Johns Hopkins to our campus and neighborhood, as it will be an attractive amenity for our campus, city, and all of those who visit. "

Rooms will be equipped with all the amenities Study Hotels is known for—the perfect leather reading chair for scholarly guests, an expansive work desk, comfortable bedding, and large windows for prospective students and alumni looking to view the campus. All guests will enjoy the brand's attentive, individualized, and generous service philosophy.

The hotel's Living Room will encourage social interaction in a comfortable and welcoming environment. The space will be furnished with an eclectic mix of transitional and contemporary style furniture with warm, natural fabrics and accents. A large bookcase, a hallmark feature of the Study Hotels Living Room, will showcase an abundant supply of books written by Johns Hopkins University authors and scholars, while museum cases and a variety of artwork will pique the interest of the academic and visually curious.

To learn more about The Study at Johns Hopkins visit www.studyhotels.com.

About Study Hotels

Study Hotels accommodates the needs of university markets by offering high-quality, full-service lodging expressly designed to integrate into the unique culture of prominent and dynamic schools. Every detail is meticulously thought out to enhance the guest experience, creating a sophisticated yet relaxing environment. Current properties include The Study at Yale in New Haven, CT, The Study at University City in Philadelphia, PA, and The Study at University of Chicago in Chicago, IL (opening in 2021). For more information, visit www.studyhotels.com or follow @studyhotels on Instagram.

About Hospitality 3

Hospitality 3 is a Manhattan-based hotel and real estate development company founded in 2003 by its principal, Paul McGowan. Hospitality 3 focuses on developing and operating lifestyle-oriented hotels and restaurants in established and emerging markets with an emphasis on thoughtful design. Hospitality 3 launched Study Hotels in 2008. www.hospitality3.com

