Study: Listing Agents Who Received Adwerx Automated Advertising From Their Broker Saw 35% Lift in Year-over-year Productivity Compared to Peers

DURHAM, N.C., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a newly released study from T3 Sixty, one of the industry's leading management consultancy and research companies, data reveals that real estate firms who provided the Adwerx Listing Ad Automation Platform to their agents saw a 35% improvement in productivity versus their peers, measured by their year-over-year listing volume increase. In addition, top producers already taking home at least 51 listings per year gained an additional ten listings. The data looked at over 30,000 agents from various firms and compared the listing performance of those who received Adwerx Automated Listing Ads to those who did not. The results were analyzed over a two year period and were highly statistically significant.

"Based on our analysis of their listing data, Adwerx's services are effective in helping agents, especially top agents, grow their business," said Travis Saxton, SVP, Technology Consulting at T3 Sixty. "An improvement of over one third in year-over-year listing count certainly suggests that Adwerx plays a role in agents improving their listing count performance."

Adwerx has been trusted to power automated, localized, and personalized digital display advertising for real estate agents, loan officers, insurance brokers, and wealth managers since 2013. The company has experienced tremendous growth since implementing its Automation Platform in late 2017 with over 150 enterprises and over 200,000 producers receiving automated digital advertising through Adwerx, including 25% of the Swanepoel Mega 1000 firms. In 2019 alone Adwerx automated online property ads for over 14% of all listings in the United States.

"We've been told repeatedly by our brokerage clients that our service helps their agents win more listings," said Adwerx CEO Jed Carlson. "In our own survey of top brokerage firms using listing ad automation, 87% of brokers said that the program helped to recruit and retain agents, while 94% believed the program positively impacted the firm's business, and was a good advertising investment. Now, thanks to the work from T3 Sixty, we have quantified the impact this service has on the brokerages who utilize it."

