Study on New Treatments for Knee Arthritis Pain Now Enrolling New Patients

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Orthobiologic Institute today announced a new clinical study evaluating three nonsurgical treatment protocols for minimizing pain and dysfunction for patients with knee arthritis. The study is called the HYP study and will evaluate viscosupplementation and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments. The HYP study will be randomized and double-blinded in order to provide a very high level of evidence. Patients will be assigned to one of three treatment groups: viscosupplementation, PRP, or a combination of viscosupplementation and PRP. The study director is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, Don Buford, MD, RMSK, who anticipates enrolling a total of 150 patients with knee arthritis into the HYP study. The study does not involve surgery and the treatments are all injections that will be done in the office. Both viscosupplementation and PRP have been shown to be safe therapies for knee arthritis, however, their combination has not been studied in a rigorous treatment protocol to date.

The Texas Orthobiologic Institute was founded to evaluate and use non-narcotic, nonsurgical treatments to help minimize patient pain and dysfunction from orthopedic conditions like arthritis. The Institute relies on evidence-based, regulatory-compliant treatment protocols, and the HYP study will be another example of the Institute's focus on improving clinical evidence for orthobiologic treatments in orthopedics.

There is no additional patient cost to be evaluated for enrollment in the study. "Our belief is that patients helping to contribute to medical research by participating in studies should not have to pay," said Don Buford, MD. The Texas Orthobiologic Institute expects to enroll patients through 2020 and to follow patients in the study for one year after treatment.

"Knee arthritis is a significant U.S. health concern that causes pain and disability. The USA spends millions of dollars a year on medications, injections, and surgeries to minimize pain and disability from knee arthritis. Our study is designed to show which is the best injection protocol using viscosupplementation and platelet-rich plasma in a way that has not been studied previously," said Don Buford, MD, the Founder of the Texas Orthobiologic Institute.

