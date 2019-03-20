Study Recently Published Includes Results of Full-Endoscopic Laser Spine Technique In Ambulatory Settings

BOTHELL, Wash., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spine Institute Northwest founder Dr. Solomon Kamson MD, PhD, was recently published in The National Center for Biotechnology Information and The Pain Physician Journal for a four-year study revealing positive results from full-endoscopic laser spine techniques in ambulatory settings for patients suffering from intractable back pain.



The study titled "Full Endoscopic Lumbar Fusion Outcomes in Patients With Minimal Deformities: A Retrospective Study of Data Collected Between 2011 and 2015" was co-authored by Dawei Lu, MD, Paul D. Sampson, PhD and Yiyi Zhang, BS.



The study reveals a broader application of the full-endoscopic laser spine technique for lumbar discectomy and fusion for severe back pain cases. Used more frequently by well-trained laser spine surgeons in ambulatory settings, this technique assisted transforaminal lumbar fusion and resulted in positive life-changing outcomes for the patients.



"The length of this study and its positive results on patients with advanced disc disease is very encouraging," said Dr. Kamson. "Performing laser spine surgeries within an ambulatory outpatient surgery setting makes a lot of sense. These patients, who have been rendered hopeless by the severity of their pain, are now recovering much sooner than those who undergo a traditional open TLIF (transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion)."



Eighty five patients who suffered from intractable back pain and severe disc height loss underwent the full-endoscopic assisted transforaminal lumbar fusion procedure. The results displayed safety and efficacy across several different patient types including those who struggle with obesity and ages that ranged from patients in their twenties to eighties.



"It is very fulfilling for me to reflect back on this study and realize the number of patients' lives that had their health drastically improved by utilizing laser spine techniques," said Dr. Kamson. "These patients now have hope and are leading productive lives with very little pain. We're hopeful that this study along with others of its kind will be the building blocks that ultimately make this the new 'Gold Standard' for TLIF procedures."



About Dr. Kamson, MD, PhD

Dr. Kamson, MD, PhD, founder of the Spine Institute Northwest, a laser spine surgery center, is a world renowned speaker having presented research at the World Congress of the World Federation of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, and the 1st China Congress On Cervical Spine Endoscopic Technique, et al. The Spine Institute Northwest maintains a strategic partnership with the University of Washington School of Medicine, and has achieved the Excellence in Pain Practice Award for Comprehensive Multidisciplinary Pain Practice, the highest honor awarded by the World Institute of Pain.



