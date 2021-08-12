Study Reveals 52% of SMBS Say They Were Not Impacted by Covid but Only 25% Feel in Control

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 52% of 1,385 small business owners across the U.S. and Canada say they were not impacted by COVID according to a study released today by Cargo and their research partner Phase 5. However, the study, which focuses on trends regarding technology devices among small- and medium-businesses (SMBs), found that only 25% of them feel they are in control of their business.

The study, "Heads Up: How Tech Brands Will Engage with Small Business," also revealed that many SMBs rate digital transformation as a priority, but 81% of those looking to do so say they need help, and 26% say they need significant help. Additionally, several SMBs are considering online selling, mobilization, and touchless transactions. But there is some hesitation. When asked what is holding back their digital transformation, 35% state learning curve as their reason, 31% say cost, 32% say fraud/security, and 35% say they don't know where to start. Other findings include: