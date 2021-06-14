Study Reveals Plexus Worldwide® contributed $1.15B GDP in 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new independent study by the L. Seidman Research Institute at Arizona State University shows Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a leading health and wellness company, had an estimated $128.5 million gross domestic product (GDP) economic impact in Arizona and more than $1.1 billion GDP impact on the U.S. economy in 2020. The study analyzed the scope and scale of Plexus' economic impact and investment across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

"The purpose of this study was to measure the economic impact of Plexus' U.S. operations in the state of Arizona and in each market where the company does business including Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand in 2020," said Dennis Hoffman, Director of the L. William Seidman Research Institute at the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. "Our findings show the tremendous impact that Plexus has had, including a $1.15 billion economic impact on the global GDP and more than $128.5 million economic impact in the local Arizona community."

Highlights of the 2020 economic impact study include:

"Everyday Arizonans deserve opportunities to build better lives for themselves and their families. As Arizona's senior senator, I'll continue supporting economic opportunities helping Arizonans grow and thrive at their own direction. I look forward to working with our business leaders and independent business owners as we continue to expand jobs and fuel economic recovery," said Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

Plexus is dedicated to changing lives and promoting health, wellness, and success. "Our products, team members, and Ambassadors are the foundation of these goals, which is why we are committed to the highest standards of quality," said Tarl Robinson, CEO and Founder of Plexus. "Thanks to our hardworking leaders and employees, and in a year like no other, Plexus was able to grow and have a real impact on economies at the local, national, and global communities where we operate."

This study demonstrates that Plexus is a major economic driver, contributing millions to the U.S. economy, including $95 million in labor income statewide. "In 2020 alone, Plexus supported more than 9,000 jobs worldwide, with a total of $821.6 million in total earnings for our employees and hundreds of thousands of Ambassadors, who serve as independent business owners," said Kim Drabik, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs at Plexus.*

Plexus, a privately held company was established 13-years ago in Arizona, has more than 400 employees at its Scottsdale headquarters, which consists of a 73,000 square foot office building and 28,000 square foot warehouse. In 2020, Plexus welcomed more the 462,000 new Ambassadors and customers, growing the number of Ambassadors receiving monthly income by 23%. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 30 largest direct sales companies globally according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

*Plexus makes no guarantees on income. Personal earnings will vary. Your success depends on your effort, commitment, skill, and leadership abilities. In 2020, the average annual earnings of all Ambassadors were $544. Please see the Plexus Annual Income Disclosure Statement.

