Study Shows Job Simulations Remove Bias Against Veteran Job Candidates

CLEVELAND, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaker International, provider of market-leading pre-hire assessment technology, released a study ahead of Veteran's Day that shows veteran job candidates scored about 10 percent higher than their non-veteran counterparts on job simulations used to compare candidates.

The edge veterans saw in pre-hire assessments using job tryouts was lower when evaluating factors like personality and work history. Veterans scored about 5.4 percent higher than non-veterans on those assessments. Shaker's research was conducted in partnership with the University of New Hampshire's Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics' Jennifer Griffith, PhD. and evaluated data from more than 35,000 job assessments.

Many veterans struggle to find jobs in civilian life that map to their military experience and training.

"Veterans can be overlooked in the hiring process because their skills sometimes don't translate well to civilian job requirements," said Brian Stern, CEO of Shaker. "Our research shows that an objective hiring process that includes job-relevant simulations allows all candidates a level playing field for showing off their abilities. And we have evidence that veterans especially benefit from this approach.

Job-relevant simulation-based pre-hire assessments benefit applicants by providing an unbiased appraisal of their abilities to succeed in a job and give employers an alternative to relying on what they can only hope is accurate information on applications and resumes.

"Simulation-based assessments like ours use scientifically valid machine learning techniques to give companies a preview of a candidate's ability to perform," Stern said. "They also give candidates a glimpse into company culture and a preview of the job – so they are part of the decision about if a job is the right fit."

