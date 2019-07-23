Study Shows Non-clinical Program Reduces Hospital Readmissions by 33%

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly released white paper for Innovative Healthcare Delivery, LLC (IHD) of patients enrolled in one of its non-clinical, transitional care programs after a hospitalization shows that in 2018, hospital readmission rates decreased by as much as 33 percent, demonstrating $1,659,185 in healthcare cost savings.

The white paper was authored by Jim Woodburn, MD, MS, one of the founders of the Blue Cross Association's National Medical Management forum and former leader at United Health Group/Optum Health where he was part of the joint venture with Cisco systems.

Two analyses were performed of patients enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan and Medicare FFS (Fee for Service) plan in a western state with a population of about 500,000.

IHD's program uses face-to-face, telephonic and mobile texting to connect with patients during their care journey, according to Shelli Lara, founder, president and CEO. A goal of the program is to ensure scheduling and adherence to outpatient appointments. The company's 70 patient advocates continue their pro-active engagement for 30 days post-discharge with an average of 18 "touches" or contacts.

Within 30 days of discharge, 91.4 percent of enrolled patients had attended more than one outpatient appointment, with a total of 12,879 appointments scheduled in 2018, according to the study.

IHD is considered a pioneer in tackling Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) in the post-acute setting. SDoH are conditions that affect a wide range of health and quality-of-life outcomes and risks such as safe and affordable housing and access to healthy foods, local health services and public transportation.

Lara said, "This type of post-hospitalization care coordination with non-clinical staff is nonexistent in the current landscape, and we are proving it has great value."

Now in more than 30 states and covering 750,000 lives, IHD partners with organizations and healthcare providers to deliver its programs. The growing company, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, has health plan clients including Anthem Inc. for both their Medicaid and commercial lines of business, as well as hospital systems, and self-funded groups.

For more information, visit https://www.ihdcare.com.

SOURCE Innovative Healthcare Delivery

Related Links

https://www.ihdcare.com

