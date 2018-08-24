Study Shows Underage Cannabis Use Cut Down by Legalization

NEW YORK, August 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Data compiled by Grand View Research indicates that the global legal cannabis market is expected to reach USD 146.4 Billion by end of 2025. The increasing use of cannabis products for several medical applications such as cancer, mental disorders, chronic pain and others, is expected to propel revenue growth in the near future. The report also explains that due to high demand, there has been an influx of public and private investment for research and development of safer forms of ingesting cannabis such as tinctures, oils, vapes and other edibles, which are expected to positively reinforce market growth. CLS Holdings USA Inc. (OTC: CLSH), Organigram Holdings Inc. (OTC: OGRMF), VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTC: ABCCF), Cannabis Strategic Ventures Inc. (OTC: NUGS), CannaRoyalty Corp. (OTC: CNNRF )

According to data from the large, independent California Healthy Kids Survey, cannabis use reported by high schoolers in California dropped significantly amid the legalization and regulation of the botanical drug, with only adults ages 21 and older able to access it. According to Leafly, Ellen Komp, Deputy Director of California NORML explained, "These initial reports confirm that legalizing and regulating cannabis doesn't increase youth marijuana use, but rather it has the opposite effect… The fact that the biggest drop in reported use came from younger age groups is a particularly encouraging indicator of the success of regulation."

CLS Holdings USA Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) earlier this week announced breaking news "Matthew Janz has joined the Company as VP of Marketing and Director of Operations at Oasis Cannabis.

Mr. Janz, previously the Regional Marketing Manager at Apothecarium, will lead the new marketing initiative programs at Oasis Cannabis, with a focus in digital marketing and social media engagement, and with attention to creative tact. He will orchestrate and implement all SEO, SEM, E-mail, Social, and AdWord work.

Matthew Ganz, VP of Marketing and Director of Operations at Oasis Cannabis, stated, 'I am excited to be a part of the Oasis Cannabis team. My expertise of creating innovative marketing solutions has been very successful in the cannabis industry with consistent conversions and building long-term growth. I'm looking forward to continuing that work with Oasis and helping improve their visibility, awareness and market penetration in the Las Vegas market.'

Jeff Binder, Chief Executive Officer of CLS, commented, 'I am pleased to welcome Matt to our CLS and Oasis team. Given his previous success at Apothecarium, we are confident in his marketing abilities and believe he will make key improvements in our marketing strategy. We look forward to the increased visibility for Oasis as we look to expand the growth opportunities for Oasis and CLS.'

About Oasis Cannabis (https://oasiscannabis.com/): Oasis Cannabis has operated a cannabis dispensary in the Las Vegasmarket since dispensaries first opened in Nevada in 2015 and has been recognized as one of the top marijuana retailers in the state. Its location within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas in combination with its delivery service to residents allows it to efficiently serve both locals and tourists in the Las Vegas area. The company recently commenced wholesale offerings of cannabis in Nevada with the launch of its City Trees brand of cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products in August 2017. An expansion of its cultivation and production facility is currently underway and is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2018."

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: OGRMF) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. The Company recently announced that it has been approved as a supplier of cannabis for the province of Ontario. Under the terms of the agreement with Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC), Organigram will provide the Province with 27 SKUs of products including dried flower, pre-rolled product, cannabis oils and the premium offering of the Edison Reserve brand. Organigram has solidified its position as a national player for the adult recreational market with agreements across the country. In addition to the agreement with Ontario, Canada's largest cannabis market, Organigram has final supply agreements/memorandums of understanding with the provinces of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Manitobaand Alberta. Work continues in other priority markets, and announcements will be made in line with appropriate timelines.

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCQB: ABCCF) is recognized for trusted, high-quality products and services. It holds production and sales licenses from Health Canada and its world-class indoor cultivation facility in Napanee, Ontario contains proprietary plant-growing technology. VIVO recently announced that it has completed an agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") to supply the province with high-quality cannabis products. Under the terms of the agreement, VIVO will supply the Ontario market with 16 cannabis products to meet demand in the adult-use recreational cannabis market, set to open on October 17th, 2018. "The agreement with OCS is a significant milestone and we are confident that cannabis consumers in Ontario will appreciate our high-quality branded products," said Barry Fishman, CEO of VIVO Cannabis. "We are extremely excited to introduce the craft-grown dried flower that will go into our FIRESIDETM whole bud and pre-rolled products, and to offer our elegantly designed wellness-focused LUMINATM cannabis oils."

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Inc. (OTC: NUGS) is based in Los Angeles and is focused on supporting entrepreneurial growth within the fast-growing legal cannabis sector. The Company recently announced its acquisition of The Asher House Pet CBD brand from The Asher House LLC. Under the terms of the brand acquisition agreement, Cannabis Strategic Ventures will acquire controlling interest in the Asher House Pet CBD line, a line of U.S. hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) supplements for pets, which continues gaining national attention. "Through the Asher House acquisition, Cannabis Strategic continues to expand its already diverse portfolio of Cannabis focus brands and service offerings. At Cannabis Strategic, we believe that investing in people is as important as investing in industry-leading products and technologies," commented Mr. Simon Yu, CEO, of Cannabis Strategic. Cannabidiol, better known as CBD, is one of the many compounds specifically found in the Cannabis plant that is believed to provide therapeutic effects without the high feeling. It is believed that CBD for Pets can treat stress, anxiety, pain, arthritis and other ailments in pets.

CannaRoyalty Corp. (OTCQX: CNNRF) is a North American cannabis consumer product company currently focused on building a leading distribution business in California, the world's largest regulated cannabis market. CannaRoyalty recently reported the closing of the previously announced sale of CannaRoyalty's exclusive Canadian license to use and commercialize the pre-roll technology developed by Wagner Dimas to Aurora Cannabis Inc. CannaRoyalty's exclusive Canadian license to use and commercialize pre-roll technology developed by Wagner Dimas was valued at USD 7 Million at the time of the execution of the binding term sheet. The Purchase Price is settled in 756,348 Aurora Cannabis common shares, which have now been issued to the Company. The value of these shares based on the closing price of Aurora Cannabis common shares on August 13th, 2018, was approximately CAD 4.48 Million.

