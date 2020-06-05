Study.com Partners with Drucker Institute to Launch Upskilling Initiative

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com, a leading online education platform, announced a partnership with the Drucker Institute to provide upskilling opportunities for South Bend, Ind., residents through a new lifelong learning system called Bendable.

As one of the largest content providers on the Bendable site, Study.com offers stackable courses ranging from digital skills, to finance knowledge, to job readiness.

"For too many people, learning ends when they finish their formal schooling," said Rick Wartzman, head of the Drucker Institute's KH Moon Center for a Functioning Society. "Increasingly, however, economic opportunity—as well as dignity—hinges upon lifelong learning. The incredible breadth and depth of content that's offered by Study.com will help ensure that South Bend residents have access to the kinds of learning opportunities that they'll need to thrive in the face of a fast-changing economy and, now, COVID-19."

Study.com has more than 79,000 lessons, and the courses available on Bendable cover multiple subjects and target specific upskilling needs requested by employers and residents in South Bend. The online and mobile-first capabilities of Study.com also provide an easier medium for access, which helps close the device divide and provide broader access for learning.

"I am excited to partner with the Drucker Institute to make an impact in the region," said Adrian Ridner, CEO and Co-founder of Study.com. "The organization has a great history of taking on big challenges with innovative initiatives, and it's great to be part of this one."

The Drucker Institute plans to expand Bendable to another 10 to 15 cities over the next five years. Meanwhile, in South Bend, the St. Joseph County Public Library will administer and steward Bendable. The platform, Bendable.com, is fully available to South Bend residents starting today.

About the Drucker Institute

The Drucker Institute is a social enterprise based at Claremont Graduate University. Its mission is strengthening organizations to strengthen society. Its programs help corporate, nonprofit, government and community leaders manage with courage. For more, visit https://drucker.institute/.

About Study.com

Study.com is a leading online education platform helping learners of all ages excel academically and close skills gaps. Study.com's online courses, short animated video lessons, and study tools make learning simple for over 30 million students, teachers, and working professionals. Study.com was founded in 2002 and is a privately held company located in Mountain View, Calif. Learn more at http://www.study.com or download the mobile app from the iOS app store or Google Play.

