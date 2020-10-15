Study.com Survey Says... Who's On Deck For Election Education? Students Say Teachers, Teachers Say Parents

Students are learning the most about the election process from teachers:

33 percent of students in grades 7-12 say they've learned the most about the election process in the United States by teachers

But teachers are hesitant to take on a political influencer role in the classroom:

45 percent of teachers believe it's the parent's or family member's responsibility to teach students how to vote.

A disconnect between teacher and student expectations about voting preparation:

46 percent of K-12 teachers believe schools are doing enough to prepare students to vote.

77 percent of students in grades 7-12 say schools are not doing enough to prepare students to vote.

Voter preparation isn't being taught at home:

Only 6 percent of college students report that their family has taught them the most about the election process in the United States .

. Just 18 percent of students in grades 7-12 say they have learned the most about the election process from their family.

Study.com Survey Says is a monthly research project conducted by Study.com to provide regular snapshots of teachers, parents and students' perspectives on the world of learning.

Study.com surveyed 231 K-12 teachers, 201 K-12 students and 146 parents from October 1-5, 2020 to examine topical issues related to education, election knowledge and the COVID-19 Learning Cliff. For all of the findings from the study, visit https://study.com/blog/study-com-survey-says-election-knowledge.html.

About Study.com

Study.com is a leading online education platform helping learners of all ages excel academically and close skills gaps. Study.com's online courses, short animated video lessons, and study tools make learning simple for over 30 million students, teachers, and working professionals. Study.com was founded in 2002 and is a privately held company located in Mountain View, Calif. Learn more at https://www.study.com or download the mobile app from the iOS app store or Google Play.

