Stunning Synthetic Grass Creates a Pet-Friendly Paradise

Grizzly Turf recently installed 321 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Pet Turf in a home in Laguna Beach, CA. TigerTurf Pet Turf features a dual coloring of field green and lime green blade tones and has a pile height of 1.00 inches. With a 60-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic and is perfectly suited for pet owners. It also features innovative tuft bind technology, so each grass blade is triple reinforced into the backing to provide an exceptionally strong resistance to pull force.

Grizzly Turf's client already had artificial grass installed in their front lawn when they reached out to the Grizzly team. However, their previous installer had given them a turf product that wasn't suitable for their unique needs. As dog owners, they found that their previous synthetic turf installation quickly became matted and developed an unpleasant odor that discouraged them from entertaining guests. Seeking a more pet-friendly alternative, the client contacted Grizzly Turf, and the installation team took ample time to explain all of their product options and offer recommendations on which varieties would best suit their home. "Given the superior drainage technology, advanced cooling system, and reinforced blade structure that TigerTurf Pet Turf offers, choosing this product was a no brainer for our client!" explains Grizzly Turf representative Brittani Flagg. "They wanted to install a product that was specifically manufactured with their furry friends in mind, and we were able to accomplish that by using Pet Turf."

Grizzly Turf has continually set itself apart in the marketplace by offering personalized product recommendations and above-and-beyond customer service to every client. "We continue to pass the mark when it comes to quality and client satisfaction," explains Flagg, "which has cultivated a reputation that we are truly proud of. We have over 200 5-star reviews on Yelp, so people don't have to take our word for it." Grizzly Turf continues to strive for unbeatable customer service, and they hope to expand their territory in the coming years so that more homeowners can benefit from the long-term benefits of their artificial grass installations.

Grizzly Turf is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for July 2020.

Grizzly Turf:

Grizzly Turf was founded in 2014 with the goal of empowering Southern California residents to adopt low-maintenance, eco-friendly artificial grass landscapes. They pride themselves on providing stellar customer service and a seamless experience from start to finish. You can learn more about Grizzly Turf and their synthetic grass installation services by visiting their website at https://grizzlyturf.com or checking out their Instagram (@grizzlyturf).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.

