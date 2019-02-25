STV Brings Aboard New National Bridge Practice Leader

"John is a proven leader with a long-standing history of the successful execution of many challenging projects," said Martin Boyle, executive vice president of STV's Transportation & Infrastructure Division. "He will augment STV's longstanding reputation in bridge design and allow us to continue to expand our reach in terms of geography and clients served."

Brestin has been responsible for a number of notable assignments throughout the country. He served as the design manager and engineer of record for the Abraham Lincoln cable-stayed bridge in Louisville, KY, which was a new Ohio River Bridge Downtown Crossing; and the Basket Handle Network Tied Arch in Wellsburg, WV, an 830-foot bridge that spans the navigation channel of the Ohio River. He was also the project manager and lead structural engineer for the erection of the Huey P. Long Bridge in New Orleans, LA, a widening project that involved the addition of eight truss panels to the four-span, cantilevered truss unit over the Mississippi River.

He received his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and went on to earn his Master of Science in civil engineering from Purdue University.

A registered structural engineer in Arizona, Illinois and Nebraska, Brestin is a registered professional engineer in 16 states including Florida, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Washington, and New York.

Brestin is a standing member of the International Association of Bridge and Structural Engineers and the Design-Build Institute of America. He is also a volunteer for Bridges to Prosperity, a nonprofit that works with local governments to make rural areas more accessible via the design and construction of pedestrian bridges.

About STV: Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental and construction management services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy and other facilities. The firm is ranked 37th in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 12th in its bridges category. STV is 100 percent employee owned. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.stvinc.com or follow @STVGroup on Twitter or download the STV Pages app from Apple's App Store or Google Play.

