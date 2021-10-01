STV Group, Inc., Acquires CP&Y, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STV Group, Inc., has acquired CP&Y, Inc., an employee-owned engineering, architectural, and field services consulting firm with a staff of over 375 professionals in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Florida, and Virginia.



The transaction formally closed on September 30. CP&Y will now be known as CP&Y, an STV Company.



"This acquisition provides immediate scale in one of the fastest growing markets for infrastructure, enabling us to more profoundly serve our clients," said Greg Kelly, P.E., STV president and chief executive officer. "Over the past few months, the STV and CP&Y leadership teams have been working together to build the foundation to ensure we are unlocking the full potential of our increased scale, creating value for our clients and professional development opportunities for our employees."



"This is an exciting next step in our company's history," said Pete Patel, CP&Y's chief executive officer. "Partnering with STV will allow us to leverage the expertise CP&Y has built over the last 40 years and propel us forward for continued growth."



"This represents a significant opportunity for both companies to expand into new markets and provide additional support to our clients," said J.J. Roohms, P.E., CP&Y president. "This alignment will enable the legacy of CP&Y to endure as we embark upon our next chapter through this partnership. We are proud to be joining forces with STV."



"We want to officially welcome CP&Y to STV," said STV Board member Billy Nand of The Pritzker Organization. STV is a portfolio company of The Pritzker Organization, L.L.C. "This acquisition is a great strategic fit and stands to benefit both STV and CP&Y, as well as the communities they serve with their transformative work."



About STV: Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, and program management and construction management services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy, and other facilities. The firm is ranked 34th in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey. The firm has 40 offices throughout the United States and in Canada. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.stvinc.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.



About CP&Y: Since opening its first office in Arlington, TX, in 1980, CP&Y has grown to become an award-winning, full-service firm that focuses on the water and wastewater, transportation and transit, roadways and bridges, and aviation market sectors. The firm is consistently ranked among the Top 500 Design Firms in the country by Engineering News-Record. To learn more about CP&Y, visit the firm's website at www.cpyi.com.



About The Pritzker Organization, L.L.C.: The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. TPO is focused on partnering with exceptional leaders to create value across a wide range of industries. TPO looks for opportunities where it can create value for our family's interests and our partners and colleagues over a significant time horizon. For more than 60 years, TPO has overseen and guided the development of dozens of portfolio companies across a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, life sciences, hospitality, health care and services. Notable businesses include Hyatt Hotels, Triton Container and the Marmon Group. Recent control investments include TMS International, Lithko Contracting, KBP Investments, Mammoth Holdings and STV. In addition to its core strategy of building businesses over the long term, TPO is also active in special situations, advising the family's interests in the deployment of capital across a wide spectrum of industries and across every tier of the balance sheet, from senior debt to equity. Additional information can be found at www.pritzkerorg.com.

