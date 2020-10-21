STV Hires Vice President, Planning Director for Transportation and Infrastructure Division

"Jason is an established leader in transit planning and design, with a 25-year career working with agency clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and across the U.S.," said Philip Hanegraaf, FAICP, STV vice president and T&I national planning director. "If a project is technically complex or depends on creative consensus-building, count Jason in. He has managed many high-profile bus, rail, and multimodal transportation initiatives throughout the country, and we are proud to have him join our growing team."

Most recently, Mumford served as a vice president in transportation for a leading multinational engineering firm. Among the many projects Mumford has managed are the Crystal City-Potomac Yard Transitway, the first operational bus rapid transit line in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area; the Broad Run Station Expansion Project for Virginia Railway Express; and the Metrorail Station Access and Capacity Program for Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Mumford received his Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from University of Utah and his master's degree in city planning from University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of American Public Transportation Association, Transportation Research Board, and American Planning Association.

