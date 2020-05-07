STV Promotes Christopher Hertz, P.E., PMP, To Vice President

Hertz joined STV in 2002. As STV's chief communications systems engineer, he has proven expertise in fiber-optic cabling, data network, supervisory control and data acquisition, CCTV, and other systems. Hertz also has a demonstrated track record in providing designs that successfully integrate and interface new systems with existing rail communications systems. This specialized skillset has allowed him to support a broad range of market areas with his communications systems expertise, including highways, bridges, and tunnels; aviation and ports; and bus, passenger rail, and ferry infrastructure.



Hertz gives back to the industry as an active member of the Eno Center for Transportation as well as the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Vehicular Technology Society Philadelphia Chapter.



He holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification and is a professional engineer in six states and the District of Columbia. Hertz earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Scranton and his master's degree in engineering management from Widener University.



