STV Promotes David Isabelle, P.E., To Senior Vice President

Isabelle oversees multidisciplinary transportation and infrastructure-focused teams in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Canada. He joined the firm in 2019 as operations director for the Northeast region and was promoted to manager last fall. A seasoned team leader with more than 25 years of experience, Isabelle previously served as senior vice president and Northeast regional team leader for a national firm that provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, and right of way services for surface transportation, rail, transit, and aviation clients.

Isabelle received his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Connecticut and is a registered Professional Engineer in Connecticut, New York, and Rhode Island. He serves as a steward for the industry via his professional affiliations with the American Council of Engineering Companies (Transportation Committee Member), American Road and Transportation Builders Association, and American Society of Civil Engineers.

About STV: Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, and program management and construction management services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy, and other facilities. The firm is ranked 32nd in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 8th in its transportation category. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.stvinc.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

