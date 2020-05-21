STV Promotes Denise Pied, PMP, To Vice President

Over the past 20 years under Pied's stewardship, the firm has expanded its client base in the corporate, high-tech, and financial services market sectors to include clients such as John Hancock, AutoDesk, Bose, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of MA, Mercury Systems, NetScout, and Nuance Communications. She specializes in the planning and execution of large-scale tenant improvement projects, focusing on Downtown Boston, its suburbs, and the greater New England region.

As a real estate professional prior to joining STV|DPM, Pied brings a unique perspective to the firm, allowing her to excel in client services. She also is active in overseeing STV's internal real estate projects around the country. In her spare time, Pied is an active member of CoreNet Global New England and volunteers in a variety of leadership positions.



Pied earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Connecticut and her Certificate in Construction Management from Northeastern University. She is a certified Project Management Professional from the Project Management Institute.

About STV|DPM: Diversified Project Management (DPM), a leading provider of owner's project management services throughout the greater Boston/New England region, is part of STV, doing business as STV|DPM. STV|DPM is comprised of more than 70 professionals throughout New England.



Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing construction management, architectural, planning, engineering, and environmental services for buildings, transportation systems, infrastructure, energy, and other facilities. The firm is ranked 32nd in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and 15th in Building Design + Construction's Top 80 Construction Management and Project Management Firms. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.stvinc.com or follow @STVGroup on Twitter, or download the STV Pages app from Apple's App Store or Google Play.

For more information, contact:

Jill Bonamusa, (212) 614-3354

[email protected]

Mark Ginocchio, (212) 505-4916

[email protected]

SOURCE STV

Related Links

https://www.stvinc.com

