STW Technic and Elevāt Announce New Partnership for Complete MM-IoT Solution

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Corners, Georgia and Seattle, Washington – STW Technic, an award-winning provider of electronics and software for automation, digitalization and electrification of mobile machines, and Elevāt, a leading global IoT connected machines SaaS innovator, today announced STW Technic is now an Elevāt Premier Partner. The partnership supports integration between the Elevāt Machine Connect platform and the Reach Asset Management platform from STW Technic to create a comprehensive mobile machine IoT (MM-IoT) solution.

STW Technic created the Reach platform because they saw an industry demand for a user-friendly tool to manage machine assets remotely while avoiding the need for complex resource investment. The Reach Asset Management platform is founded on over 25 years of industry knowledge, as well as direct feedback from platform users and machine operators.

"At Elevāt, we seek to work with leaders in the heavy equipment and off-highway industry. STW Technic's leadership in mobile machine solutions including its Reach Asset Management platform makes collaboration with Elevāt's machine and industrial IoT applications seamless," says Adam Livesay, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Elevāt.

"STW Technic's goal for the Reach Asset Management platform has always been to give OEMs the most direct connection to their machines in the field. Real-time connectivity removes the complexity of managing a multitude of machine assets at scale. This new integration of Elevāt's Machine Connect and STW Technic's Reach platform creates a complementary system of complete remote asset management and cloud data monetization for mobile machine OEMs, fleet owners, and dealers alike," according to Carson Spencer, President of STW Technic.

"Together STW Technic and Elevāt extend the value of every machine asset that OEMs deploy, fleet operators utilize, and dealers deliver. Now they can leverage detailed GPS and geofencing capabilities, alarms and notifications to any device, automation of replacement parts, operational and maintenance reporting, custom configured data points, and remote technician capabilities," continues Livesay.

Reach enables users to configure and service their machines with over-the-air software updates and fleet provisioning processes. Once the assets are configured, Elevāt's Machine Connect stores and analyzes their machine's data to provide proactive vehicle health alerts, aftermarket parts monitoring, as well as maintenance and optimization reports.

To learn more about Reach + Elevāt, please visit: https://stw-technic.com/digitalization/mmiot-software/reach-elevat



About STW Technic

STW Technic is an innovative leader in the design, manufacture, and implementation of electronic solutions for mobile machines and off-highway vehicles. We partner with machine manufacturers, system integrators, and distributors to provide engineered and highly reliable connectivity, automation, and power management solutions to truly empower their mobile machines. We offer the latest in Mobile Machine IoT hardware and software solutions, such as our market-leading remote asset management platform – Reach. We also provide solutions such as openSYDE – our systems configuration tool – to support the entire lifecycle of your machine.

About Elevāt

Elevāt's sensor-driven, cloud-connected, SaaS platform is helping equipment manufacturers, owners and users discover the hidden value of their machines while simultaneously enabling new revenue streams. Visit https://www.elevat-iot.com

