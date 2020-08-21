Styling 6 Feet Apart

TAOS, N.M., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While some may fear the pandemic to be a career ender for in-person styling, Marci Lebowitz, Founder of Follow The Threads, found a way to create better connections with clients than previously before despite closing her physical store. As a result, she is inspiring independent stylists and designers everywhere that they can do the same by opening an online store and making a few alterations to their services.

With her new online store, Marci can now reach a global audience of people interested in her services, something that was not possible with a physical location dependent on walk-ins. She's created a fashion questionnaire on her website which online visitors can complete and in return, Marci will respond back with customized styling advice based on their answers. This complimentary service simultaneously builds a connection with a potential client and grows her email list for marketing purposes.

"I think fashion creators are reconsidering so many things that will make the fashion world (the workers and the clients) happier and healthier and I love feeling a part of these new online considerations and trends," says Marci Lebowitz

Styling sessions with clients are now conducted via zoom where Marci can share her screen to make suggestions on what to wear. This allows fashion pieces on her website and other fashion sites on the internet to be viewed and purchased online together with clients.

Instead of having an in-person event to introduce new collections, her fall collection launched virtually on social media this week. This entire collection was created in her home in Taos, New Mexico. Marci uses her smart phone for taking fashion pictures instead of hiring photographers for her website, social media and marketing without any sacrifice in photo quality.

Stylists everywhere can implement similar services online to serve a larger audience.

