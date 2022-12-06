Stylus pen market size to increase by USD 490.26 billion: APAC will account for 56% of the market's growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stylus pen market by application, type, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.14% and register an incremental growth of USD 490.26 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stylus Pen Market 2023-2027

Based on region, the global stylus pen market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 56% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The stylus market for IWBs in APAC is considered to be lucrative because of the rapid growth of the e-learning market in the region. Vietnam and Malaysia dominated the global e-learning market, followed by Thailand, the Philippines, India, and China. With increased product awareness and broadband penetration, vendors are seeking opportunities to generate revenues from these emerging economies.

Company profiles

The stylus pen market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Best Buy Co. Inc. - The company offers a stylus product, namely, Insignia Stylus Silver.

- The company offers a stylus product, namely, Insignia Stylus Silver. Hanwang Technology Co., Ltd - The company offers stylus pens such as HW pen that integrates handwriting technology and electromagnetic induction technology, and it is a perfect match for different modes of computer handwriting board for different users.

- The company offers stylus pens such as HW pen that integrates handwriting technology and electromagnetic induction technology, and it is a perfect match for different modes of computer handwriting board for different users. Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers stylus products such as Hitachi FXDUOSTP Accessories for Interactive Screens and Whiteboards.

- The company offers stylus products such as Hitachi FXDUOSTP Accessories for Interactive Screens and Whiteboards. KYE Systems Corp - The company offers stylus pens such as Genius pen with smooth lines and accurate position, Genius Pen is making much difference in user experience.

- The company offers stylus pens such as Genius pen with smooth lines and accurate position, Genius Pen is making much difference in user experience. Microsoft Corp. - The company offers stylus products namely, surface pen platinum that is with precision ink on one end and a rubber eraser on the other for shading, greater sensitivity, and virtually no lag.

Microsoft Corp. - The company offers stylus products namely, surface pen platinum that is with precision ink on one end and a rubber eraser on the other for shading, greater sensitivity, and virtually no lag.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the sustainable model of interactive teaching, and the growing popularity of IWBs will be crucial in driving the growth of the stylus pen market. But the growing adoption of interactive flat panel displays and interactive projectors will restrict the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market segmentation

Based on application, the market is segmented into tablets and IWBs. The tablets segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Based on Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America . North America will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Stylus Pen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 490.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adonit, Apple Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Griffin Technology LLC, Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., HP Development Co. LP, HuntWave Industrial Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KYE System Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Promethean Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

