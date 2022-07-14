Stylus Pen Market Study, International Vendors are Acquiring Local Players - Technavio

Jul 14, 2022, 03:40 ET
The stylus pen market size is expected to grow by USD 374.47 million from 2020 to
2025, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27%
during the forecast period.
NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stylus pen market will be dominated by APAC during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as the rapid growth of e-learning. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the stylus pen market in APAC.
In this report, a detailed examination of key vendor insights, the latest drives and challenges, and potential future trends have been covered. According to our analysis, the global stylus pen market is fragmented. In emerging markets such as APAC, the number of providers is growing significantly. Due to the high competition in the market, local vendors find it difficult to compete with market leaders. An extension of service offerings and technological innovations is likely to increase the competitive environment in this market. Moreover, international market vendors are acquiring regional or local players to expand their market share.
This sample will also cover the following information
- Market Landscape
- Key regions and countries
- Overall market growth and forecast
- Market sizing methodology
- List of exhibits and table of contents
Scope of the stylus pen market
The stylus pen market report covers the following areas:
- Stylus Pen Market Size - https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70279&type=sample&rfs=epd&src=report
- Stylus Pen Market Trends - https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70279&type=sample&rfs=epd&src=report
- Stylus Pen Market Industry Analysis - https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70279&type=sample&rfs=epd&src=report
Main Players in the Stylus Pen Market
Best Buy Co. Inc., Hanwang Technology Co.,Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., KYE Systems Corp, Microsoft Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Promethean Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Wacom Co. Ltd., and WALTOP International Corp. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- Best Buy Co. Inc. - The company offers a stylus product, namely, Insignia Stylus Silver.
- Hanwang Technology Co.,Ltd - The company offers stylus pens such as HW pen that integrates handwriting technology and electromagnetic induction technology, and it is a perfect match for different modes of computer handwriting board for different users.
- Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers stylus products such as Hitachi FXDUOSTP Accessories for Interactive Screens and Whiteboards.
- KYE Systems Corp - The company offers stylus pens such as Genius pen with smooth lines and accurate position, Genius Pen is making much difference in user experience.
- Microsoft Corp. - The company offers stylus products namely, surface pen platinum that is with precision ink on one end and a rubber eraser on the other for shading, greater sensitivity, and virtually no lag.
Stylus Pen Market Segmentation
- Application
- Tablets
- IWBs
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Key Highlights of the Stylus Pen Market
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Elaborate information on factors that will help or hinder stylus pen market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the parent market and its analysis
- Projections on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Detailed information on vendors, including key offerings and news
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Tablets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- IWBs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Best Buy Co. Inc.
- Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd
- Hitachi Ltd.
- KYE Systems Corp
- Microsoft Corp.
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Promethean Ltd.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Wacom Co. Ltd.
- WALTOP International Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
