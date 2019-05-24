Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Markets, 2024 - Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings, Asphalt Modification, & Polymer Modification

DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer in US$ Thousand and Tons by the following End-Use Markets:

Adhesives

Sealants & Coatings

Asphalt Modification

Polymer Modification

Others.

The report profiles 21 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Asahi Kasei



Chi Mei Corp.



China National Petroleum Corporation



Dynasol Elastomers



En Chuan Chemical Industries



Firestone Polymers



INEOS Styrolution Group



Kraton



LCY Chemical



LG Chem

RTP Company

Sinopec

TSRC

Versalis

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs): An Introduction

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) Vs. Thermoset Rubbers: A Comparative Analysis

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer: The Most Important Type of SBC TPEs

Increased Demand across End-Use Markets to Drive SBS Consumption

Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Regional Market for SBS

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Major Players

Competitive Scenario in the Global Styrenic-Block-Copolymers (SBC) Market



3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS

SBS Block Copolymer Assumes Critical Importance in Asphalt/Bitumen Modification

Rapidly Expanding Road Infrastructure: A Strong Growth Driver

Asphalt Modification in Road Paving

Increasing Demand for Roofing Materials Drives SBS Block Copolymer Market

Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings: Key End-Use Markets for SBS Block Copolymer

SBS Block Copolymer in Select Adhesive Categories

Building & Construction Adhesives

Transportation Adhesives

Tapes & Labels

Packaging Adhesives

Global Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings Market Overview

Adhesives

Sealants

Coatings

Construction Industry Dynamics Impacts SBS Block Copolymer Industry Fortunes

Urbanization in Developing Countries to Drive Growth

Enhancing Functional Properties of Footwear with SBS Block Copolymer

Footwear Production Trends: An Opportunity Indicator

Increased Demand for SBS in Hot Melt Diaper Adhesives

HiMA - Efficient and Sustainable SBS Polymer Technique for Paving

Sustained High Demand for Engineering Plastics Augurs Well for Market

Market Sees Expanding Demand for Oil Extended & Dry SBS Versions



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs): A Quick Primer

Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer: Introduction

Types of SBS

Manufacturing Process and Chemistry

Basics of SBS Polymerization

SBS Microphase Separation

Physical and Chemical Properties

Stability and Reactivity

Strength and Strain Behavior

Potential Health Hazards Due to Exposure

Inhalation

Ingestion

Skin

Eyes

Applications of SBS Block Copolymer

Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings

Asphalt Modification

Polymer Modification

Other Applications

Footwear

Regulatory Scenario



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Recent Industry Activity

KKR Consortium Plans to Acquire LCY Chemical Corp.

INEOS Styrolution Plans to Expand Styrenic Polymers Compounding Capacity

INEOS Styrolution Acquires K-Resin SBC Business

Kraton Introduces SEBS Block Copolymer for Coating Applications

INEOS Styrolution Unveils SBC-based IV Tube for Healthcare Applications

Styrolution Becomes INEOS Styrolution

LANXESS and Saudi Aramco Launch ARLANXEO



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Uptrend in End-use Sectors to Benefit SBS Block Copolymer Market

High Consumption of Asphalt in Paving & Roofing Creates Parallel Opportunities

Replacement Demand Following Natural Disasters Drives the Market for Asphalt Shingles

Highway Construction and Maintenance Programs to Drive Growth

Adhesives Market to Witness Growth

Key Statistical Data

Rise in Footwear Demand Spurs Market Expansion

Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Raw Materials

Fitness and Health Consciousness Drive Footwear Sales

Expanding Demand for Engineering Plastics Augurs Well



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Market Demand for Roofing Products

A Peek into Primary Sectors

Infrastructure Construction

Residential Construction

Non-Residential Construction



7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

2020 Tokyo Olympics Boosts Asphalt Market Prospects

Paving Market Growth Drives SBS Demand

Growing Footwear Market Drives SBS Block Copolymer Market Demand



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Recovery in Construction Activity to Sustain Growth in Demand

Asphalt - The Dominant Material for Paving



7.4.1 France

A. Market Analysis

Paving Market Overview



7.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

German Footwear Market: A Review



7.4.3 Italy

A. Market Analysis

Revival of Construction Spending Bodes Well for the Market

Paving Market Overview

Italian Footwear Yielding to Low Price Competition from Asia

Production Overview

Footwear Producing Regions in Italy



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Steady Recovery in Construction Activity to Promote SBS Block Copolymer Demand

Despite Brexit Uncertainty, Long Term Outlook Remain Optimistic

Footwear Industry Review

B. Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Volume Analytics



7.4.5 Spain

A. Market Analysis

Spanish Construction on the Growth Path after Euro Crisis

Paving Market Overview

Footwear Market



7.4.6 Russia



7.4.7 Rest of Europe



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The Key Market for SBS Block Copolymer

Growing Demand for Asphalt in Paving and Roofing Offers Opportunities

Need to Accommodate Increasing Density of Urban Population Drives Strong Market Growth

Footwear Market Overview

Asia-Pacific - Leading the Way



7.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Increasing Use of Asphalt to Drive SBS Block Copolymer Demand

China's Continued Focus on Highway Construction to Drive Demand

Rapid Urbanization in China and Infrastructure Development to Drive the Market

High Labor Costs Impact Footwear Production in China

Manufacturers Battle Growth Related Doldrums

Sport Footwear Market: A Brief Overview

An Overview of Chinese Engineering Plastics Market



7.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Massive Road Development Plans to Offer Huge Opportunities

Roofing Industry Growth

Indian Rural Roofing Landscape Offer High Growth Potential

Paving Materials Market Overview

Indian Footwear Market



7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Strong Demand from South East Asian Countries Benefit Market Prospects

South Korea - Asphalt Dominates the Paving Materials Market

Australia - Asphalt Dominates the Paving Materials Market

Indonesia - Cement & Concrete Dominate the Paving Materials Market

Malaysian Paving Materials Market

Footwear Industry Dynamics

Australia

Creating Waves

Competitive Landscape

Targeting the Mass Market

Malaysia

A Brief Overview

South Korea



7.6 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Overview of Construction Industry in Latin America

Paving Materials Market



7.6.1 Brazil

A. Market Analysis

Paving Materials Market

Footwear Market Overview



7.6.2 Rest of Latin America



7.7 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Construction Boom in GCC Countries Drive Roofing Demand

Paving Materials Market Overview



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 21 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 22)

The United States (6)

(6) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (6)

(6) Germany (2)

(2)

Italy (1)

(1)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (2)

(2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)



