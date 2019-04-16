Sub-Zero Group, Inc. Installs 3.94 Megawatt SunPower System From Sun Valley Solar Solutions at Goodyear Facility

The solar addition is part of a 250,000-square-foot facility and manufacturing line expansion at the company's Goodyear facility. The massive rooftop installation incorporates more than 11,000 highly reliable SunPower® Performance Series solar panels on a custom ballasted racking system that helps avoid roof penetrations for maximum roof integrity. Positioning the panels at a 20-degree angle ensures maximum sunlight capture and peak production throughout the day.

"We're extremely proud to have helped Sub-Zero Group, Inc. with this important initiative," said Russ Patzer, CEO of Sun Valley Solar Solutions. "Adding them to our growing customer list of successful, forward-thinking organizations is a huge step in helping other companies understand how going solar is the best way to ensure a healthier bottom line and a healthier environment."

Over the lifespan of the array, the new SunPower system is expected to offset over 205 million kilowatt-hours of electricity use.

About Sub-Zero Group, Inc.

Sub-Zero Group, Inc., headquartered in Madison, Wis., manufactures best-in-class appliance brands Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove. Founded in 1945, Sub-Zero is the leading America-based manufacturer of refrigeration, freezer and wine storage products. Sub-Zero, the preservation specialist, pioneered the concept of dual refrigeration, ensuring that food stays fresher longer. With the acquisition of Wolf Range Company in 2000, Sub-Zero Group, Inc. added the industry specialist in residential cooking appliances, with products including ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, warming drawers and ventilation equipment. In 2018, Sub-Zero Group, Inc. launched the Cove brand of dishwashers, the specialist in all things clean. Cove joins Sub-Zero and Wolf, establishing the brands as corporate companions and a complete kitchen family. In its third generation of family ownership, the privately held company operates manufacturing facilities in Fitchburg, Wis., and Goodyear, Ariz. Sub-Zero Group, Inc. is continually recognized for the highest achievements in appliance innovation and customer satisfaction. For more information about Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove, visit subzero-wolf.com or follow us at facebook.com/subzerowolf, on Twitter @subzerowolf or on Instagram @subzeroandwolf. For Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Customer Care, call 800-222-7820.

About Sun Valley Solar Solutions

Since 2006, Sun Valley Solar Solutions has been helping Arizona homeowners and businesses turn the state's most abundant natural resource into immediate savings and a cleaner tomorrow. The company is accredited as a SunPower Elite Dealer by SunPower Corp., holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and a five-star rating on Yelp, has won the Angie's List Super Service Award five times, and was ranked #1 Solar Installer by Ranking Arizona – The Best of Arizona Business. Sun Valley Solar Solutions is NABCEP-certified and a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association, AMICUS, the Electric League of Arizona, the U.S. Green Building Council, and LOCAL FIRST. For more information, visit sunvalleysolar.com.

*Estimated production data compiled by using the United States Environmental Protection Agency's greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator.

