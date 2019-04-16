Sub-Zero Group, Inc. Installs 3.94 Megawatt SunPower System From Sun Valley Solar Solutions at Goodyear Facility
In the first 30 years of production, new SunPower solar energy system is estimated to avoid the carbon dioxide emissions equivalent to nearly 160 million pounds of coal burned, or more than 330,000 barrels of oil consumed*
Apr 16, 2019, 08:13 ET
GOODYEAR, Ariz., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sub-Zero Group, Inc., the industry leader in premium refrigeration, cooking equipment and dishwashing appliances, recently commissioned a 3.94-megawatt SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) solar energy system, designed and installed by Chandler-based Sun Valley Solar Solutions. In the first year of operation, the system is expected to provide more than 30 percent of the facility's total energy that would otherwise be purchased from the local utility, while locking in significant savings over the system's conservatively estimated 30-year lifespan.
"Adding solar to one of our larger manufacturing sites brings us significantly closer to achieving our corporate goals of integrating sustainability initiatives throughout Sub-Zero Group, Inc. while striving to produce the highest quality of luxury appliances possible," said Sara Northouse, sustainability project leader for Sub-Zero Group, Inc. "Solar is a long-term investment that will deliver meaningful benefits for decades to come. As a company, we are mindful of our energy consumption and are excited to demonstrate our commitment to a more balanced, sustainable future for our customers and their communities."
The solar addition is part of a 250,000-square-foot facility and manufacturing line expansion at the company's Goodyear facility. The massive rooftop installation incorporates more than 11,000 highly reliable SunPower® Performance Series solar panels on a custom ballasted racking system that helps avoid roof penetrations for maximum roof integrity. Positioning the panels at a 20-degree angle ensures maximum sunlight capture and peak production throughout the day.
"We're extremely proud to have helped Sub-Zero Group, Inc. with this important initiative," said Russ Patzer, CEO of Sun Valley Solar Solutions. "Adding them to our growing customer list of successful, forward-thinking organizations is a huge step in helping other companies understand how going solar is the best way to ensure a healthier bottom line and a healthier environment."
Over the lifespan of the array, the new SunPower system is expected to offset over 205 million kilowatt-hours of electricity use.
About Sub-Zero Group, Inc.
Sub-Zero Group, Inc., headquartered in Madison, Wis., manufactures best-in-class appliance brands Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove. Founded in 1945, Sub-Zero is the leading America-based manufacturer of refrigeration, freezer and wine storage products. Sub-Zero, the preservation specialist, pioneered the concept of dual refrigeration, ensuring that food stays fresher longer. With the acquisition of Wolf Range Company in 2000, Sub-Zero Group, Inc. added the industry specialist in residential cooking appliances, with products including ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, warming drawers and ventilation equipment. In 2018, Sub-Zero Group, Inc. launched the Cove brand of dishwashers, the specialist in all things clean. Cove joins Sub-Zero and Wolf, establishing the brands as corporate companions and a complete kitchen family. In its third generation of family ownership, the privately held company operates manufacturing facilities in Fitchburg, Wis., and Goodyear, Ariz. Sub-Zero Group, Inc. is continually recognized for the highest achievements in appliance innovation and customer satisfaction. For more information about Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove, visit subzero-wolf.com or follow us at facebook.com/subzerowolf, on Twitter @subzerowolf or on Instagram @subzeroandwolf. For Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Customer Care, call 800-222-7820.
About Sun Valley Solar Solutions
Since 2006, Sun Valley Solar Solutions has been helping Arizona homeowners and businesses turn the state's most abundant natural resource into immediate savings and a cleaner tomorrow. The company is accredited as a SunPower Elite Dealer by SunPower Corp., holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and a five-star rating on Yelp, has won the Angie's List Super Service Award five times, and was ranked #1 Solar Installer by Ranking Arizona – The Best of Arizona Business. Sun Valley Solar Solutions is NABCEP-certified and a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association, AMICUS, the Electric League of Arizona, the U.S. Green Building Council, and LOCAL FIRST. For more information, visit sunvalleysolar.com.
*Estimated production data compiled by using the United States Environmental Protection Agency's greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator.
SOURCE Sub-Zero Group, Inc.
