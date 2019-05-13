Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Announce 2017-2018 Kitchen Design Contest Finalists

MADISON, Wis., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove, the industry leaders in premium refrigeration, cooking and dishwashing, recently announced the 30 finalists of the 2017-2018 Kitchen Design Contest (KDC) via videocast, along with an exclusive first look at each of the winning kitchen designs.

"For more than 25 years, the Kitchen Design Contest has enabled us to recognize the professionals who are setting the standard in the design world," said Brian Jones, senior director of marketing for Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove. "The excellence they set in their designs, and their collaboration with our brands, are part of what makes it possible for us to continue to offer new product capabilities that meet the design and performance needs of our customers."

More than 1,800 completed entries were received from 18 countries. Nearly 53% were submitted by first-time entrants. All three design styles – contemporary, transitional and traditional – were well-represented, and displayed a diverse mix of design aesthetics from 28 states and 18 countries.

The finalists were selected by a panel of seven esteemed architects, kitchen designers and interior designers during a five-day review and deliberation of entries at the Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove headquarters in Madison.

Each of the seven talented judges demonstrates a passion for good design and a dedication to the design community, and are all previous Kitchen Design Contest winners. The panel includes four returning Kitchen Design Contest judges – Cristina Menezes of Arquitetura e Decoração LTDA (Brazil), Davy Swanenberg of Culimaat High End Kitchens (Netherlands), Stacy Eisenmann of Eisenmann Architecture (Berkeley, California) and Sandra Agurto of Cabinetry Creations, Inc. (Orlando, Florida) – and three newcomers, Jean Stoffer of Jean Stoffer Design, Ltd (Grand Rapids, Michigan), Mark Stumer of Mojo Stumer Associates Architects (Greenvale, New York) and Martin de Sousa of designström (Toronto, Canada).

"Word is out that the Kitchen Design Contest is a valuable resource for designers, and because of that we see more and more well-designed kitchens applying," said returning judge Stacy Eisenmann. "Each judge brings something different to the table to help narrow down the quantity of entries we receive. Having entered two traditional kitchens and two modern kitchens previously myself, I would say my unique ability as a judge is to understand languages of all the applicants."

"Being recognized by such an iconic brand puts you on the map," said first-time judge Jean Stoffer. "My projects have been part of the Kitchen Design Contest five times previously, and I can say that the experience began to change the trajectory of my career. It's humbling to be on the other side of the competition, knowing what's required to win."

The primary professional finalists and student winner will receive a trip for two to the Winners' Summit & Gala, held Sept. 22-25 at the Belmond Charleston Place in Charleston, South Carolina. The summit is a rare and invaluable opportunity for finalists and judges to network and share ideas. The contest's 14 global winners will be announced at the gala honoring their achievements in design Monday, Sept. 23, in these categories: First Place Contemporary, Transitional and Traditional; Second Place Contemporary, Transitional and Traditional; Third Place Contemporary, Transitional and Traditional; First-Time Entry; and Small Spaces Kitchen. The previously announced Outdoor Kitchen, Beyond the Kitchen, and student winners will also be recognized.

Eligibility for the contest required that all design and construction be fully completed within Jan. 1, 2017-Dec. 31, 2018. Indoor Kitchen designs had to include at least one full-size, built-in or integrated Sub-Zero refrigeration unit or two or more undercounter units, and at least one Wolf primary cooking appliance including ranges, rangetops, ovens and cooktops. Outdoor Kitchen designs had to include at least one Wolf grill and one Sub-Zero refrigeration unit. Beyond the Kitchen designs had to include at least one Sub-Zero refrigeration unit and one Wolf appliance. All professional entries required submission of a floor plan, elevation or perspective drawings, and at least three color photographs of the completed design.

Since its inception in 1993, the Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Kitchen Design Contest has become a coveted win in the professional home design category. The contest recognizes kitchen designers, architects, interior designers, builders, remodelers, landscape architects and landscape designers for advancing outstanding kitchen design.

For more information, and to see the videocast announcement, visit subzero-wolf.com/contest.

About Sub-Zero Group, Inc.

Sub-Zero Group, Inc., headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, manufactures best-in-class appliance brands Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove. Founded in 1945, Sub-Zero, Inc. is the leading America-based manufacturer of refrigeration, freezer and wine storage products. Sub-Zero, the preservation specialist, pioneered the concept of dual refrigeration, ensuring that food stays fresher longer. With the acquisition of Wolf Range Company in 2000, Sub-Zero Group, Inc. added the industry specialist in residential cooking appliances, with products including ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, warming drawers and ventilation equipment. In 2018, Sub-Zero Group, Inc. launched the Cove brand of dishwashers, the specialist in all things clean. Cove joins Sub-Zero and Wolf, establishing the brands as corporate companions and a complete kitchen family. In its third generation of family ownership, the privately held company also operates manufacturing facilities in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, and Goodyear, Arizona. Sub-Zero Group, Inc. is continually recognized for the highest achievements in appliance innovation and customer satisfaction. For more information about Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove, visit subzero-wolf.com or follow us at facebook.com/subzerowolf, on Twitter @subzerowolf or on Instagram @subzeroandwolf. For Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Customer Care, call 800-222-7820.

