Sub2r launches broadcast quality, live - streaming camera for E Sports content creators and professional broadcasters

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sub2r has just debuted the newest version of their cutting edge camera, which is priced under $800.

"This camera does more than my expensive pro-gear!" was the most repeated comment by many of visitors at NAB who had the opportunity to experience the live streaming demonstrations from the E Sports venue.

"We have created a new approach to video broadcasting technology," says Richard Neumann, one of the founders of Sub2r. "The hardware is modular so it can be adapted and upgraded. The brain of the camera is a powerful processor which means we can upgrade, modify, and add feature sets photographers can upload to their camera."

The Sub2r is on track to be the must-have 'pro-sumer' camera for live streaming professionals, gamers, vloggers, and videographers because its capabilities surpass any camera available. The quality of picture, feature set, flexibility, and small size (less than 1 pound) is untouchable.

The broadcast community is bestowing rave reviews for the Sub2r camera. "This camera surpasses any other in its category. They are also the only camera featuring emSFP technology, allowing for HDMI, SDI, or IP directly out of the camera," said Sarkis Abrahamian - VP Business Development, Embrionix.

"In a sea of digital obsolescence, Sub2r is blazing their own path. A tiny form factor and monstrous adaptability combined with impressive 64-band color control and low light sensitivity that is sure to raise the bar in digital content creation," said Philip Newman - Director of Photography.

The Sub2r camera is designed to adapt and evolve with the user. Key features include:

Programmable

64 channels of color control

64 channels of saturation control

color substitution turns any background into a Green Screen or other pure color

save infinite number of settings

hot keys to invoke saved settings during a live stream

Interchangeable camera chips

Interchangeable lenses

To purchase cameras and for more information, go to www.Sub2r.com.

SOURCE Sub2r

