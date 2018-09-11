Subaru 2018 Share The Love® Event fuels wishes through holiday campaign

PHOENIX, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. recently announced the launch of the 11th annual Share the Love® Event which, for the eighth year, will benefit Make-A-Wish. Funds raised through the automaker's Share the Love Event help grant more life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses throughout the U.S.

Running November 15, 2018 through January 2, 2019, Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the purchaser's or lessee's choice of four participating national charities, including Make-A-Wish. Participating Subaru retailers can select a fifth and/or sixth hometown charity from their local community in which customers can direct their support. Several Subaru retailers have selected their local Make-A-Wish chapter as their hometown charity, increasing Subaru's overall commitment to granting wishes.

"Research shows a wish has the ability to transform the life of a child battling a critical illness, their family, and those involved in granting the wish," said David Williams, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish. "Through Subaru's Share The Love Event, Subaru and its customers help make hundreds of life-changing wishes possible across the U.S. each year. With thousands of children diagnosed with a qualifying condition every year, we are honored by their dedication to our vision of reaching every eligible child."

"Through Make-A-Wish, the Subaru Share the Love Event has granted the wishes of more than 1,800 children with life-threatening medical conditions," said Alan Bethke, senior vice president of marketing, Subaru of America Inc. "We are proud to be able to continue supporting this organization and bring joy to those in need around the country."

Throughout ten years of the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru has donated more than $118 million to local and national charities, $21.8 million last year. In the past seven years, Subaru and its retailers have generously donated more than $16.3 million specifically to Make-A-Wish. Last year, Make-A-Wish received $2.9 million thanks to Subaru and its loyal customers.

To learn more about the 2018 Subaru Share the Love Event, please visit subaru.com/share.

To learn more about Make-A-Wish and how you can help make more wishes come true for children battling critical illnesses, visit wish.org.

