Subaru Announces Pricing for 2021 WRX and WRX STI Performance Cars

For 2021, the WRX adds Keyless Access with Push-Button Start on the Premium model (the system was already standard on the WRX Limited). With its 268-hp, 2.0-liter direct-injection turbocharged BOXER engine, Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring, the WRX remains a performance and value standout among sport compacts. The WRX comes standard with a 6-speed manual transmission and offers an optional performance automatic transmission, the Sport Lineartronic ® CVT (continuously variable transmission) with manual shift modes.

The base WRX is well equipped with standard summer performance tires; remote keyless entry; automatic climate control; Incline Start Assist; 5.9-in. multi-function LCD; Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control; aluminum alloy pedal covers (including driver's foot rest); dual USB ports; rear vision camera; and power door locks, side mirrors, and windows. For greater versatility, the WRX features roof rack mounting brackets.

The standard SUBARU STARLINK™ 6.5-inch Multimedia system features a 6.5-inch high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay™, Android™ Auto and Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity and audio streaming; AM/FM stereo; single-disc CD player, and SiriusXM® All Access Radio and Travel Link® (subscriptions required).

Priced from $30,045, the WRX Premium is designed to enrich the performance-driving experience, adding 18-inch alloy wheels in a dark gray finish; All-Weather Package that includes heated front seats and windshield wiper de-icer; fog lights; power moonroof; Welcome Lighting, and headlight auto on/off linked with windshield wiper operation. The Premium also features the SUBARU STARLINK™ 7-inch Multimedia Plus system which adds a 7-inch high-resolution touchscreen and voice activated controls for phone.

Both the 2021 WRX Premium and Limited with the optional Sport Lineartronic CVT feature SI-DRIVE and Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. SI-DRIVE is a powertrain performance management system that allows the driver to tailor the vehicle's driving characteristics by choosing from among three modes – Intelligent, Sport and Sport Sharp – using a switch on the steering wheel.

The award-winning Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes Pre-Collision Brake Assist, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, Lead Vehicle Start Alert (vehicle in front), Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Prevention.

The WRX Limited trim builds on the Premium trim's content, adding a 10-way power driver's seat with power lumbar adjustment, Steering Responsive LED headlights (low and high beam) and LED fog lights. Pricing on the WRX Limited starts at $32,095.



The WRX Limited offers an option package for $2,100 that adds the STARLINK 7-inch Multimedia Navigation system that includes the Harman Kardon® speaker system and also adds Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. When ordered in conjunction with the Sport Lineartronic CVT, the option package also adds Reverse Automatic Braking and High Beam Assist and is priced at $2,400.

2021 Subaru WRX STI

The Subaru WRX STI remains the brand's ultimate performance model, powered by an exclusive 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER engine producing 310 horsepower and 290 lb-ft of torque. The WRX STI brings rally-bred performance technology to the road with Multi-Mode Driver Controlled Center Differential (DCCD) Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring and Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control.



At $37,245, the 2021 WRX STI pricing begins at just $250 more than last year's model.

For 2021, the WRX STI again offers base and Limited trims. The base WRX STI model comes very well equipped with the All-Weather Package; Welcome Lighting; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; SUBARU STARLINK™ 7-inch Multimedia Plus system; Steering Responsive LED headlights (low and high beam) with height adjustment controls; dual-zone automatic climate control, and dual USB ports. Like the WRX, the WRX STI also features roof rack mounting brackets.

The chassis performance hardware for WRX STI also includes 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels in black with machine finish; 245/35 R19 89W summer performance tires; and Brembo performance brakes using 6-piston front calipers and dual-piston rear calipers.

Black Ultrasuede® upholstery is featured throughout the WRX STI's cabin, accented by red and black leather bolsters with red stitching for front and rear seats. The pedal covers are aluminum alloy, and the carpeted floor mats are embroidered with the STI logo. The flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel integrates control switches for audio, cruise control and Bluetooth. Recaro® performance design front seats with 8-way power driver's seat can be added as an option for $2,250.

The STI Limited is priced at $41,945 and adds an extensive suite of standard equipment including the Recaro front seats with 8-way power driver's seat; 7-inch STARLINK Multimedia Navigation system with Harman Kardon amplifier and speakers; Blind-Spot Detection with Lane-Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; leather trimmed upholstery, and power moonroof. A low-profile lip spoiler for the trunk, replacing the high-profile wing, is also available at no cost on the STI Limited.

2021 SUBARU WRX Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + destination

and delivery ($925) WRX 6MT 01 $27,495 $28,420 WRX Premium 6MT 11 $30,045 $30,970 WRX Premium CVT 13 $31,945 $32,870 WRX Limited 6MT 21, 22 $32,095 $33,020 WRX Limited CVT 23, 24 $33,995 $34,920

2021 SUBARU WRX OPTION PACKAGES CODE 01 Standard Model - WRX 6MT N/A CODE 11 Standard Model - WRX Premium 6MT N/A CODE 13 Standard Model - WRX Premium CVT N/A CODE 21 Standard Model - WRX Limited 6MT N/A CODE 22 Navigation system + Harman Kardon amplifier and speakers + Blind-Spot Detection/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert $2,100 CODE 23 Standard Model - WRX Limited CVT N/A CODE 24 Navigation system + Harman Kardon amplifier and speakers + Blind-Spot Detection/Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Reverse Auto Brake + High Beam Assist $2,400

2021 SUBARU WRX STI Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + destination and delivery ($925) WRX STI 6MT 02, 03 $37,245 $38,170 WRX STI Limited- Wing 6MT 21 $41,945 $42,870 WRX STI- Low Profile Trunk Spoiler 6MT 21 $41,945 $42,870

2021 SUBARU WRX STI OPTION PACKAGES CODE 02 Standard Model – WRX STI N/A CODE 03 RECARO® front seats $2,250 CODE 21 Standard Model - WRX STI Limited N/A

Destination & Delivery is $925 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,075 for retailers in Alaska.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation.

