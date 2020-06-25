Subaru Announces Pricing on 2021 Ascent 3-Row SUV

The Ascent offers a spacious 3-row interior with flexible seating options and a long roster of safety, driver assist and in-vehicle technologies. Available in four trim levels – Base, Premium, Limited and Touring – the 2021 Ascent has a starting price at $32,295, a $300 increase over the previous year.

Equipped with a 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, the Ascent produces 260 horsepower and 277 lb.-ft. of torque. The BOXER engine is paired with a high-torque Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission) featuring an 8-speed manual mode function and steering wheel paddle shifters to give the driver added control. This powertrain allows up to 5,000-lb.towing capacity with standard Trailer Stability Assist.

All trim levels come standard with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control for exceptional all-weather and trail-driving capability. The Ascent is an efficient SUV, with 21 city/27 highway MPG EPA-rated fuel economy for the Base and Premium models with 18-inch wheels, delivering a range of over 500 miles on a single tank. Ascent models equipped with 20-inch wheels achieve 20 city/26 highway MPG EPA-rated fuel economy.

New for 2021, the standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology adds Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control (AACC) with Lane Centering and Lane Keep Assist. The new features employ EyeSight cameras to identify lane markings and the preceding vehicle. Lane Centering works in conjunction with AACC to assist with centering the SUV within the travel lane. When AACC is turned off, Lane Keep Assist automatically engages to help prevent the vehicle from veering out of its lane.

The Ascent Base and Premium trim levels gain Steering Responsive LED headlights (low and high beam) for improved visibility when driving at night. The Steering Responsive Headlight system aims the headlight beams in the direction the vehicle is traveling on curved roads.

Also new for the year, standard Second- and Third-Row Seat Belt Reminder detects the presence of a passenger in a rear seating position and gives an audible and visual warning if their seatbelt has not been fastened as the vehicle accelerates from a stop.

With a starting price of $32,295, the Ascent comes equipped with an extensive list of standard features including tri-zone front and rear automatic climate control; automatic power door locks; power windows and side mirrors; multi-function display; security system with engine immobilizer; rear vision camera; two USB input ports in front section of center console; two USB charging ports in rear section of center console; raised roof rails; 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels; and 19 cupholders.

The standard SUBARU STARLINK™ 6.5-inch Multimedia system includes a 6.5-inch high-resolution touchscreen with smartphone integration featuring Apple CarPlay™, Android ™ Auto and Bluetooth® hands-free phone connectivity as well as AM/FM stereo, single-disc CD player, HD Radio®, SiriusXM All Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free subscription for both services).

Priced from $34,795, the Premium trim includes all features from the Base and adds Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; body-color side mirrors; rear window privacy glass; 8-way power driver seat; leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle; second-row independent Automatic Climate Control; and the All-Weather Package with heated exterior mirrors, heated front seats and windshield wiper de-icer.

The Premium trim's in-vehicle technology is upgraded with the STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system and Wi-Fi capability. STARLINK Connected Services is available on Premium and higher trim levels.

A $1,460 option package for Premium includes Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; Power Rear Gate; Auto-Dimming Mirror with Homelink®; and Reverse Automatic Braking. A second option package, priced at $4,260, builds off the first one and adds 20-inch wheels in dark gray with machine finish, panoramic moonroof; STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system; and a stowable cargo cover. The Premium trim offers a choice between second-row bench seating or captain chairs at no additional charge.

Starting at $39,595, the well-equipped Limited includes all Premium features and adds Reverse Automatic Braking; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; and Power Rear Gate with automatic lock button for gate and doors.

The Limited interior is upgraded with leather-trimmed upholstery; 10-way power driver seat with lumbar support and seat bottom cushion extension; 4-way power front passenger seat; and second-row retractable sunshades. Two additional USB charging ports are added to Limited to bring the total number to six. For additional comfort on cold days, the Limited includes heated second-row seating and a heated steering wheel. Also, customers have the choice between second-row bench seating or captain chairs at no additional charge.

Externally, the Limited is distinguished by LED fog lights; lower door cladding with chrome accents; body-color side mirrors with integrated turn signals; and 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels in dark gray with machine finish.

An option package that includes the STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system, Harman Kardon® QuantumLogic® surround sound system with 14 speakers, and Panoramic Moonroof is available for $2,950.

Priced at $45,445, the top-of-the-line Ascent Touring is equipped with all the features of the Limited and adds an exclusive high gloss black grille, chrome door handles and satin chrome power-folding exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals. The unique interior includes woodgrain-pattern matte finish accent trim and Java Brown perforated leather-trimmed upholstery. New for 2021, on select exterior colors, is Slate Black perforated leather-trimmed upholstery with silver stitching. Three-mode ventilated driver and front passenger seats are also standard on Touring.

The Touring adds the 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system, Harman Kardon® QuantumLogic® surround sound system with 14 speakers, Panoramic Moonroof and Rain-Sensing Wipers. A Smart Rear-View Mirror and 180-degree front-view camera enhance forward and rear visibility on the Touring.

Subaru builds the Ascent at its plant in Lafayette, Indiana, along with the Impreza, Legacy and Outback.

2021 Subaru Ascent Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option Code MSRP MSRP +

destination and

delivery Ascent CVT 01 $32,295 $33,345 Ascent Premium

8 passenger CVT 11 $34,795 $35,845 Ascent Premium

8 passenger CVT 12 $36,255 $37,305 Ascent Premium

8 passenger CVT 14 $39,055 $40,105 Ascent Premium

7 passenger CVT 12 $36,255 $37,305 Ascent Premium

7 passenger CVT 14 $39,055 $40,105 Ascent Limited

8 passenger CVT 21 $39,595 $40,645 Ascent Limited

8 passenger CVT 23 $42,545 $43,595 Ascent Limited

7 passenger CVT 21 $39,595 $40,645 Ascent Limited

7 passenger CVT 23 $42,545 $43,595 Ascent Touring

7 passenger CVT 31/33 $45,445 $46,495

2021 Ascent Option Packages (Included in Pricing Above) Code Description MSRP 01 Standard Model N/A 11 Standard Model- Premium N/A 12 Power Rear Gate (PRG) + Keyless Access w/ Push- Button Start (KAS)+ Auto-Dim Mirror w/Compass & Homelink (ADM)+ Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB) $1,460 14 (PRG)+(KAS) +(ADM) +(RAB) + 20-inch wheels +Panoramic Moonroof + 8-in Multimedia Audio Navigation System + Cargo Cover $4,260 21 Standard Model- Limited N/A 23 Harman Kardon Audio w/Quantum Logic Surround Sound + Panoramic Moonroof + 8-inches Multimedia Audio Navigation System + Cargo Cover $2,950 31 Standard Model- Touring: Java Brown Perforated Leather N/A 33 Standard Model- Touring: Slate Black Perforated Leather NA

Destination & Delivery is $1,050 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,200 for retailers in Alaska.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

856.488.8615

[email protected]

Jessica Tullman

Product Communications

310.352.4400

[email protected]

Charles Ballard

Product & Technology Communications

856.488.8759

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

